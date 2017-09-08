08/9/17 08/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals Prince George's First Day of School A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School 8 September, 2017 by Gemma Cartwright 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Prince George attended his first day of school on Thursday, arriving bright and early at Thomas's Battersea School in London. His mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, was unfortunately unable to be there for the special moment, as she is expecting her third child and once again suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. Luckily, George was in very capable hands as he arrived at the school gates holding hands with his dad, Prince William. The father-son duo were greeted by Helen Haslem, head of the lower school, who shook the young royal's hand before escorting him and William into the building. George looked a little nervous as he approached the school, giving us a glimpse of that now-famous unimpressed face as he walked past photographers, showing off his smart school uniform. Keep reading to see more photos of George's big day. Related9 Ways Prince William Is Keeping His Mother's Memory Alive Within His Own Family The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share a photograph of The Duke and Prince George at Kensington Palace this morning. pic.twitter.com/MxcU0RqGvi— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 7, 2017 1 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 2 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 3 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 4 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 5 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 6 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 7 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 8 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 9 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 10 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 11 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 12 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 13 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 14 / 14 Join the conversation Prince GeorgePrince WilliamThe RoyalsBack To School