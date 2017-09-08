 Skip Nav
Celebrity Interviews
12 Lovely Things We Learned About George and Amal From Their Joint THR Interview
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child!
The Royals
Meghan Markle Breaks Her Silence on Prince Harry Romance: "We're Happy and in Love"
Outlander
Bad News For Outlander Fans: Sam Heughan Has Only Been Seriously Linked to This Actress

Prince George's First Day of School

A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School

View In Slideshow
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
Image Source: Getty

Prince George attended his first day of school on Thursday, arriving bright and early at Thomas's Battersea School in London. His mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, was unfortunately unable to be there for the special moment, as she is expecting her third child and once again suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum.

Luckily, George was in very capable hands as he arrived at the school gates holding hands with his dad, Prince William. The father-son duo were greeted by Helen Haslem, head of the lower school, who shook the young royal's hand before escorting him and William into the building. George looked a little nervous as he approached the school, giving us a glimpse of that now-famous unimpressed face as he walked past photographers, showing off his smart school uniform. Keep reading to see more photos of George's big day.

Related
9 Ways Prince William Is Keeping His Mother's Memory Alive Within His Own Family
1 / 14
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
2 / 14
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
3 / 14
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
4 / 14
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
5 / 14
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
6 / 14
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
7 / 14
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
8 / 14
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
9 / 14
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
10 / 14
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
11 / 14
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
12 / 14
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
13 / 14
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
14 / 14
Join the conversation
Prince GeorgePrince WilliamThe RoyalsBack To School
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
The Royals
What Kate and William Will Call Their New Royal Baby
by Alexandra Whiting
Who Is James Gilbey?
The Royals
Learn More About the Man Who Was at the Centre of Princess Diana's "Squidgygate" Scandal
by Johnni Macke
What Are Prince William and Kate Middleton's Jobs?
The Royals
So, What Are Prince William and Kate Middleton's Jobs, Exactly?
by Marcia Moody
Kate Middleton Fall Coats
The Royals
Kate Middleton Owns So Many Coats, but These 10 Are Perfect For Fall
by Marina Liao
How to Dress Like Princess Diana
The Royals
Princess Diana Taught Us 7 Style Lessons We'll Never, Ever Forget
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds