Proof Prince George Takes After the Queen

13 September, 2017 by Alexandra Whiting

There's no denying little Prince George is one cute kid, and the similarities to his dad are striking, but the older he gets, the more he looks like the Queen when she was young Princess Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth was born in 1926 so there aren't as many public photographs of her child, especially not before she was five, but from what their is, it's clear George resembles her in many ways. Especially around the eyes. Scroll to see just how similar they are.

Prince George, Age 4

Princess Elizabeth in the 1930s

Prince George's Fourth Birthday Portrait

Princess Elizabeth, Age 9

Princess George, age 3

Princess Elizabeth, Age 10

Prince George, Age 1

Princess Elizabeth, in the 1920s