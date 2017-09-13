 Skip Nav
Proof Prince George Takes After the Queen

Proof Prince George Takes After the Queen
Image Source: Getty

There's no denying little Prince George is one cute kid, and the similarities to his dad are striking, but the older he gets, the more he looks like the Queen when she was young Princess Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth was born in 1926 so there aren't as many public photographs of her child, especially not before she was five, but from what their is, it's clear George resembles her in many ways. Especially around the eyes.

Scroll to see just how similar they are.

Prince George, Age 4
Prince George, Age 4
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
1 / 8
Princess Elizabeth in the 1930s
Princess Elizabeth in the 1930s
Image Source: Getty / Print Collector
2 / 8
Prince George's Fourth Birthday Portrait
Prince George's Fourth Birthday Portrait
Image Source: Getty / Handout
3 / 8
Princess Elizabeth, Age 9
Princess Elizabeth, Age 9
Image Source: Getty / Print Collector
4 / 8
Princess George, age 3

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Image Source: Getty
5 / 8
Princess Elizabeth, Age 10
Princess Elizabeth, Age 10
Image Source: Getty / Hulton Deutsch
6 / 8
Prince George, Age 1
Prince George, Age 1
Image Source: Getty / Handout
7 / 8
Princess Elizabeth, in the 1920s
Princess Elizabeth, in the 1920s
Image Source: Getty / Hulton Deutsch
8 / 8
Prince GeorgeQueen Elizabeth IIThe RoyalsKate Middleton
