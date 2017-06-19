 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Adorable Reason Why Prince George's Trooping the Colour Outfit Looks So Familiar
Celebrity Kids
The Wait Is Over and the World Is Brighter: Beyonce Has Given Birth to Twins!
The Royals
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Celebrity Kids
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day
Celebrity Tattoos
The 25 Best Celebrity Tattoos

Prince George Prince Harry's Outfits at Trooping the Colour

The Adorable Reason Why Prince George's Trooping the Colour Outfit Looks So Familiar

Image Source: Getty / James Devaney

As usual, Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show at the annual Trooping the Colour parade in London on Saturday. While we couldn't get enough of Charlotte and mum Kate Middleton's matching pink outfits, what George was wearing caught our eyes for another reason. Although he wasn't exactly thrilled to be there, the animated 3-year-old royal looked adorable in his white collared shirt and burgundy suspenders. It's not an out-of-the-ordinary outfit for George, who usually steps out in similarly put-together ensembles, but it does happen to bear a striking resemblance to an outfit Prince Harry wore to the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 1988.

Just like Charlotte was styled to match her mum, 4-year-old Harry wore a shade of green nearly identical to the one Princess Diana was wearing. Cute, right?

Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein

This isn't the first time George's clothes have had significance for the royal family, either. When he made his balcony debut at the Trooping the Colour parade in 2015, George wore a pale blue onesie that both his father, Prince William, and grandfather, Prince Charles, had worn in the past. The heirloom piece was "stored privately by the family" after William wore it for his own Trooping debut at age 2 in 1984, and Charles was photographed in the onesie all the way back in 1950. Now if only we could get the romper we just bought from Forever 21 to last as long . . .

Join the conversation
The British RoyalsPrince GeorgePrince HarryPrincess DianaThe Royals
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
The Royals
The Safe Place Prince Harry and Prince William Were When Diana Died
by Caitlin Hacker
Queen Elizabeth II at Princess Diana's Funeral
The Royals
Queen Elizabeth II Did Something at Diana's Funeral That the Public Did Not See Coming
by Brittney Stephens
Royal Family at Trooping the Colour 2017 Pictures
The Royals
The Royal Family Flashes Some Spectacular Smiles at the Trooping the Colour Parade
by Quinn Keaney
Who Did Princess Diana Date?
The Royals
6 Men Who Were Romantically Linked to Princess Diana
by Monica Sisavat
William and Harry at Princess Diana Awards 2017
The Royals
William and Harry Honour 20 Young People Who Have Carried On Diana's Legacy
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds