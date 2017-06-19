 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Celebrity Kids
The Wait Is Over and the World Is Brighter: Beyonce Has Given Birth to Twins!
Celebrity Kids
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day
Celebrity Tattoos
The 25 Best Celebrity Tattoos
The Royals
Prince George Was Done With Trooping the Colour Before It Even Started

Prince George Princess Charlotte Trooping the Colour 2017

True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour

View in slideshow
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the annual Trooping the Colour parade in London on Saturday, and, true to form, the tiny royals totally stole the show. While checking out the ceremony with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, 3-year-old George and 2-year-old Charlotte were caught looking excited, quizzical, and a little unimpressed. George showed off his iconic "over it" face while dad pointed out the air show, and Charlotte — who made her balcony debut just last year — looked adorable as she stayed close to mum in their adorable matching pink outfits.

Related
All the Times Prince George Was Unimpressed

The last time we saw George and Charlotte was just a few weeks ago, when they acted as page boy and flower girl in their aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews. We'll likely get to more of the little ones in July, when George celebrates his fourth birthday with official portraits. See more of George and Charlotte's most adorable moments.

Related
The Absolute Funniest Pictures of Prince George and Princess Charlotte
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / DMC
1 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
2 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / DMC
3 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / DMC
4 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
5 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
6 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
7 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
8 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
9 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
10 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
11 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Mark Cuthbert
12 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / DMC
13 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
14 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / DMC
15 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / DMC
16 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / DMC
17 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
18 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / DMC
19 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
20 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
21 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
22 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
23 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Mark Cuthbert
24 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
25 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
26 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
27 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / DMC
28 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
29 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
30 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
31 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
32 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
33 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
34 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
35 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
36 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
37 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Mark Cuthbert
38 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / DMC
39 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
40 / 41
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
41 / 41
Join the conversation
Princess CharlotteThe British RoyalsPrince GeorgeThe RoyalsPrince WilliamSavannah Phillips
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Healthy Living
I Used a Waist Trainer For a Time (Against My Doctor's Orders)
by Carina Rossi
How to Wear Your Boyfriend's Clothes
Street Style
I Stole 3 Items From My Boyfriend's Closet — and Here's How I Wore Them
by Marina Liao
Woman Shares Curly Hair Tips on Reddit
Hair
1 Woman Is Going Viral For Her Life-Saving Curly Hair Tips
by Victoria Messina
Queen Elizabeth II at Princess Diana's Funeral
The Royals
Queen Elizabeth II Did Something at Diana's Funeral That the Public Did Not See Coming
by Brittney Stephens
Prince George, Princess Charlotte Going to School in London
The Royals
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Will Begin School in London This Spring
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds