19/6/17 19/6/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals Prince George Princess Charlotte Trooping the Colour 2017 True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour 19 June, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 15 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the annual Trooping the Colour parade in London on Saturday, and, true to form, the tiny royals totally stole the show. While checking out the ceremony with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, 3-year-old George and 2-year-old Charlotte were caught looking excited, quizzical, and a little unimpressed. George showed off his iconic "over it" face while dad pointed out the air show, and Charlotte — who made her balcony debut just last year — looked adorable as she stayed close to mum in their adorable matching pink outfits. RelatedAll the Times Prince George Was Unimpressed The last time we saw George and Charlotte was just a few weeks ago, when they acted as page boy and flower girl in their aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews. We'll likely get to more of the little ones in July, when George celebrates his fourth birthday with official portraits. See more of George and Charlotte's most adorable moments. RelatedThe Absolute Funniest Pictures of Prince George and Princess Charlotte 