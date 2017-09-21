 Skip Nav
Prince George's School Lunches

Prince George's School Lunch Menu Is Fancier Than a 5-Star Restaurant

For most toddlers, school lunches include peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, the occasional slice of pizza, and, of course, a sugar-filled juice box to top it off. But things are a lot fancier when you're British royalty, and Prince George's lunch menu can attest to that. Earlier this month, the 4-year-old prince began classes at Thomas's Battersea School in London, where although he's not allowed to have a best friend, he'll be eating like a king. We're finally getting a look at his school lunch menu, and, well, we've never felt so plebeian in our entire lives.

The school boasts an incredibly healthy menu and could easily be confused for a five-star restaurant filled with fancy options . . . and just wait until you hear about the desserts! With vegetarian varieties, fresh bread options, and a well-rounded main course, it's safe to say Prince George will be eating like a king this year. Check out a sample of some of the meals below.

  • Freshly prepared authentic lamb ragout with garlic and fresh herbs; organic grated cheese with baton carrots and cucumber; steamed fiber-rich whole wheat tasty pasta.
  • Freshly prepared BBQ pork strips; steamed baby corn, carrots, and mange tout; Mediterranean 50/50 couscous and quinoa.
  • Freshly prepared teriyaki salmon on a bed of lentils.
  • Oven-baked beef meatballs with cannellini beans in a tomato and basil sauce; grated organic cheese and fresh crudities; steamed 50/50 brown and white rice.
  • Some dessert options: fresh baked waffle with a fruit coulis and single cream; freshly prepared chocolate and courgette sponge with organic custard; oven-baked oatmeal and raisin cookie served with a banana milkshake; freshly baked Portuguese egg custard tart with strawberries.

Lunchtime has never sounded so luxurious!

Image Source: Getty / Richard Pohle
