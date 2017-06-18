 Skip Nav
Prince George Was Done With Trooping the Colour Before It Even Started
The Royals
The Royal Family Flashes Some Spectacular Smiles at the Trooping the Colour Parade
Celebrity Tattoos
The 25 Best Celebrity Tattoos
Aquaman
Muscular Angel Jason Momoa FaceTimed His Grandma While Dressed as Aquaman
The Royals
Prince Harry Visits Borough Market, Where It's Business as Usual

Prince George at the Trooping the Colour 2017 Pictures

Prince George Was Done With Trooping the Colour Before It Even Started

View in slideshow
*"Parents Just Don't Understand" plays*
Image Source: Getty

The royal family's spectacular, annual celebration of the Trooping the Colour parade was a sunny, smile-filled affair, but there was one person in attendance who seemed a little, um, over it, to say the least. We'll give you one wild guess who . . .

Yep, Prince George!

The adorable 3-year-old has a habit of letting his true feelings show, and while standing next to little sister Princess Charlotte at the parade, he unveiled some of his most hilarious facial expressions to date. Dressed in an adorable suspender outfit, George all but rolled his eyes at the Trooping the Colour festivities, while his mum and dad, Kate Middleton and Prince William, attempted to give him a few pep talks throughout. Although we can't know for sure what was going through the little royal's mind, we have a few ideas . . .

1 "It's too early for this, Char. Gan-Gan didn't even get me a venti Mocha Frap like she promised."
"It's too early for this, Char. Gan-Gan didn't even get me a venti Mocha Frap like she promised."
Image Source: Getty
Related
The Hidden Meaning of Prince George's Nickname For the Queen
1 / 13
2 "I don't know, Mum. This all seems pretty boring."
"I don't know, Mum. This all seems pretty boring."
Image Source: Getty / DMC
2 / 13
3 "Maybe if I can't see the parade, it'll stop."
"Maybe if I can't see the parade, it'll stop."
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
3 / 13
4 "If it smells bad enough up here, maybe they'll let us go home."
"If it smells bad enough up here, maybe they'll let us go home."
Image Source: Getty / DMC

"George, did you just . . . ?" — Charlotte, probably.

4 / 13
5 "Whywhywhywhy?"
"Whywhywhywhy?"
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
5 / 13
6 "WHYWHYWHYWHYWHY?"
"WHYWHYWHYWHYWHY?"
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
6 / 13
7 "Honestly, I just think it's pretty rude of you to be bragging about your book at a time like this."
"Honestly, I just think it's pretty rude of you to be bragging about your book at a time like this."
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
7 / 13
8 "This is it? This is all there is?"
"This is it? This is all there is?"
Image Source: Getty / DMC
8 / 13
9 "Dad, I'm not seeing any of the monster trucks you were talking about."
"Dad, I'm not seeing any of the monster trucks you were talking about."
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
9 / 13
10 "Like, not a single monster truck."
"Like, not a single monster truck."
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
10 / 13
11 "Release me from this balcony prison, God."
"Release me from this balcony prison, God."
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
11 / 13
12 "Get back to me when you have that Frappuccino, Great-Grandpa."
"Get back to me when you have that Frappuccino, Great-Grandpa."
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
12 / 13
13 *"Parents Just Don't Understand" plays*
*"Parents Just Don't Understand" plays*
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
13 / 13
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsPrince GeorgePrince WilliamThe RoyalsKate MiddeltonSavannah Phillips
Latest Celebrity
