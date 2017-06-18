18/6/17 18/6/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals Prince George at the Trooping the Colour 2017 Pictures Prince George Was Done With Trooping the Colour Before It Even Started 18 June, 2017 by Quinn Keaney 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty The royal family's spectacular, annual celebration of the Trooping the Colour parade was a sunny, smile-filled affair, but there was one person in attendance who seemed a little, um, over it, to say the least. We'll give you one wild guess who . . . Yep, Prince George! The adorable 3-year-old has a habit of letting his true feelings show, and while standing next to little sister Princess Charlotte at the parade, he unveiled some of his most hilarious facial expressions to date. Dressed in an adorable suspender outfit, George all but rolled his eyes at the Trooping the Colour festivities, while his mum and dad, Kate Middleton and Prince William, attempted to give him a few pep talks throughout. Although we can't know for sure what was going through the little royal's mind, we have a few ideas . . . 1 "It's too early for this, Char. Gan-Gan didn't even get me a venti Mocha Frap like she promised." What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty RelatedThe Hidden Meaning of Prince George's Nickname For the Queen 1 / 13 2 "I don't know, Mum. This all seems pretty boring." What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / DMC 2 / 13 3 "Maybe if I can't see the parade, it'll stop." What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 3 / 13 4 "If it smells bad enough up here, maybe they'll let us go home." What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / DMC "George, did you just . . . ?" — Charlotte, probably. 4 / 13 5 "Whywhywhywhy?" What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 5 / 13 6 "WHYWHYWHYWHYWHY?" What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 6 / 13 7 "Honestly, I just think it's pretty rude of you to be bragging about your book at a time like this." What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 7 / 13 8 "This is it? This is all there is?" What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / DMC 8 / 13 9 "Dad, I'm not seeing any of the monster trucks you were talking about." What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 9 / 13 10 "Like, not a single monster truck." What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 10 / 13 11 "Release me from this balcony prison, God." What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 11 / 13 12 "Get back to me when you have that Frappuccino, Great-Grandpa." What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 12 / 13 13 *"Parents Just Don't Understand" plays* What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 13 / 13 Join the conversation The British RoyalsPrince GeorgePrince WilliamThe RoyalsKate MiddeltonSavannah Phillips