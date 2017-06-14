 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Prince Harry's Back at Buckingham Palace to Celebrate a Very Important Cause
Oscars
Leonardo DiCaprio Has Never Done This With Any Other Girlfriend but Gisele Bündchen
Red Carpet
Well Damn, Brad Pitt Is Looking Pretty Good These Days
Julia Stiles
Julia Stiles Is Pregnant With Her First Child — See Her Growing Baby Bump!
Celebrity Friendships
Meryl Streep Dressed as Diane Keaton to Honour Diane Keaton, and It Was Perfect

Prince Harry

Prince Harry's Back at Buckingham Palace to Celebrate a Very Important Cause

View in slideshow
Prince Harry's Back at Buckingham Palace to Celebrate a Very Important Cause
Image Source: Getty

Following his recent trip to Australia (where he had an adorable reunion with one of his biggest fans) Prince Harry was back in the UK and at Buckingham Palace on Monday for a very special celebration. He hosted a reception in honour of the 40th anniversary of the charity WellChild, of which he is patron. The charity supports sick children and their families, and is clearly a cause close to Harry's heart. The annual WellChild awards have served up some memorable moments for the prince over the years, not least of all last year, when he bonded with a 5-year-old called Ollie who received the inspirational child award. This time around, it was the charity's nurses, volunteers, supporters, and parents who shared a moment with Harry, as he honoured the hard work they all do to help care for as many children as possible at home, rather than in hospital.

Prince Harry at the WellChild Reception
Prince Harry at the WellChild Reception
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
1 / 8
Prince Harry at the WellChild Reception
Prince Harry at the WellChild Reception
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
2 / 8
Prince Harry at the WellChild Reception
Prince Harry at the WellChild Reception
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
3 / 8
Prince Harry at the WellChild Reception
Prince Harry at the WellChild Reception
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
4 / 8
Prince Harry at the WellChild Reception
Prince Harry at the WellChild Reception
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
5 / 8
Prince Harry at the WellChild Reception
Prince Harry at the WellChild Reception
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
6 / 8
Prince Harry at the WellChild Reception
Prince Harry at the WellChild Reception
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
7 / 8
Prince Harry at the WellChild Reception
Prince Harry at the WellChild Reception
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
8 / 8
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsRoyal FamilyPrince HarryThe Royals
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Jason Momoa
In Addition to Being a Great Dad, Jason Momoa Is (Literally) a Huge Mama's Boy
by Kelsie Gibson
Queen Elizabeth II Statement About Manchester Concert Attack
The Royals
How the Royal Family Is Spreading Hope Following the Manchester Concert Attack
by Kelsie Gibson
What Is Prince Harry's Real Name?
The Royals
We Bet You Didn't Know That Prince Harry's Real Name Isn't Harry
by Kelsie Gibson
Can You Shave Your Legs With Soap?
Body Care
If You're Still Using Soap or Shower Gel to Shave Your Legs, It's Time to Stop!
by Gemma Cartwright
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bundchen at the 2015 Oscars
Oscars
Leonardo DiCaprio Has Never Done This With Any Other Girlfriend but Gisele Bündchen
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds