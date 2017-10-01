01/10/17 01/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals Prince Harry and Barack Obama at Invictus Games 2017 Prince Harry and Barack Obama Are Just 2 Bros in Button-Up Shirts, Watching Basketball Together 1 October, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Prince Harry has been in Toronto for the annual Invictus Games all week, and on Friday, he was joined by a very special guest: former US president Barack Obama. The two were all smiles as they sat side by side to watch the wheelchair basketball game, along with Barack's other BFF, former vice president Joe Biden (as well as his wife, Jill), who is a long-time supporter of military families. Clad in matching button-up-shirt-and-jeans ensembles, Barack and Harry looked like two best friends just relaxing and having a fun conversation while checking out sports together. How cute are they? RelatedSo, Melania Trump Met Prince Harry — You Be the Judge of How It Went We last got to see the two together back in May, when Barack visited Kensington Palace to discuss mental health, conservation, and support for veterans. The former president also offered his condolences to the victims of the horrific attack that occurred in Manchester that month. RelatedHere's What Barack Obama Has Been Up to Since He Walked Out of the White House — and Our Lives What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 1 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 2 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 3 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 4 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 5 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 6 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 7 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 8 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 9 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 10 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 11 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 12 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 13 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 14 / 14 Join the conversation The British RoyalsPrince HarryThe Royals