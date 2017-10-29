 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
Amal Clooney's Mum Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Red Carpet
Alexander Skarsgard Channels Bozo the Clown With His . . . Dazzling New Hairdo
Viral Videos
Timeless Vampire Jared Leto Tries to Guess His Own Age in Photos — and It Doesn't Go Well
Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
Thanks to Colton Haynes's Halloween Costume, You'll Never See Marge Simpson the Same Way Again

Prince Harry With Elderly Women Pictures

15 Times Prince Harry Gave Elderly Women Heart Eyes

View In Slideshow
When 97-Year-Old Daphne Dunne Got a Little Too Close For Comfort
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson

It's no secret that Prince Harry has a way with kids and animals, but lately, we've been noticing that he's also a hit among the elderly crowd — mainly, elderly woman. We don't know whether it's his sexy good looks or his royal charm, but there's just something about Harry that these ladies can't resist. Regardless of what it is, we totally get it. Keep reading for a look at all the times these elderly women probably wished they were Meghan Markle.

1 When This Woman Just Needed to Know What Touching a Royal Felt Like
When This Woman Just Needed to Know What Touching a Royal Felt Like
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
1 / 15
2 When Harry Delighted 95-Year-Old Ruth Uffleman With a Kiss on Her Hand
When Harry Delighted 95-Year-Old Ruth Uffleman With a Kiss on Her Hand
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
Related
Prince Harry and 95-Year-Old Ruth Uffleman Are Our New Celebrity Dream Couple
2 / 15
3 When Harry Gave This Woman the Ultimate Christmas Present
When Harry Gave This Woman the Ultimate Christmas Present
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
3 / 15
4 When This Lady Wanted Harry to Hold On Forever
When This Lady Wanted Harry to Hold On Forever
Image Source: Getty / Richard Stonehouse
4 / 15
5 When Harry Only Had Eyes For This Woman
When Harry Only Had Eyes For This Woman
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
5 / 15
6 When Queen Margrethe Couldn't Stop Giggling Next to Harry
When Queen Margrethe Couldn't Stop Giggling Next to Harry
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
Related
If We Were Queen Margrethe, We'd Be Giggling Like This Next to Prince Harry, Too
6 / 15
7 When This Woman Didn't Know What Was So Funny but Laughed Anyway
When This Woman Didn't Know What Was So Funny but Laughed Anyway
Image Source: Getty / Ole Jensen - Corbis
7 / 15
8 When 97-Year-Old Daphne Dunne Got a Little Too Close For Comfort
When 97-Year-Old Daphne Dunne Got a Little Too Close For Comfort
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
8 / 15
9 When Governor Dame Pearlette Louisy Locked Eyes With Harry
When Governor Dame Pearlette Louisy Locked Eyes With Harry
Image Source: Getty / Pool
9 / 15
10 When This Canadian Fan Never Wanted Harry to Let Go
When This Canadian Fan Never Wanted Harry to Let Go
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
10 / 15
11 When Harry Shook This Woman's Hand During His New Zealand Tour
When Harry Shook This Woman's Hand During His New Zealand Tour
Image Source: Getty / Hagen Hopkins
11 / 15
12 When He Consoled 99-Year-Old Winnie Hodson After the Lancashire Floods
When He Consoled 99-Year-Old Winnie Hodson After the Lancashire Floods
Image Source: Getty
Related
Prince Harry Turns On the Charm For Kids, Soldiers, and Flood Victims in England
12 / 15
13 When Harry Reunited With His No. 1 Girl in Lancashire a Year Later
When Harry Reunited With His No. 1 Girl in Lancashire a Year Later
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
Related
Look Away, Meghan! Prince Harry Reunites With His Other No. 1 Girl, 99-Year-Old Winnie Hodson
13 / 15
14 When Harry Made These Women Feel Young Again
When Harry Made These Women Feel Young Again
Image Source: Getty / ARTHUR EDWARDS
14 / 15
15 When This Lady Wanted Harry All to Herself
When This Lady Wanted Harry All to Herself
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
15 / 15
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsPrince HarryThe Royals
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
The Royals
The Truth About Where the British Royal Family Is Buried
by Johnni Macke
Prince Harry Quotes About Having a Crush on Meghan Markle
The Royals
This Fact About Prince Harry Will Give You Hope That You, Too, Can Land Your Dream Crush
by Monica Sisavat
Kate Middleton Wearing Alexander McQueen
The Royals
The Designer Kate Middleton Wears on Repeat
by Marcia Moody
What Does an April Birthday Mean for the Royal Baby?
Royal Baby
This Is What an April Birthday Will Mean For the Royal Baby
by Lucy Kenny
Kate Middleton's Best Jewelry Gifts From the Royal Family
The Royals
The 18 Most Stunning Pieces of Jewellery Kate Middleton Has Received From the Royal Family
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds