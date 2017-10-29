29/10/17 29/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals Prince Harry With Elderly Women Pictures 15 Times Prince Harry Gave Elderly Women Heart Eyes 29 October, 2017 by Monica Sisavat 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson It's no secret that Prince Harry has a way with kids and animals, but lately, we've been noticing that he's also a hit among the elderly crowd — mainly, elderly woman. We don't know whether it's his sexy good looks or his royal charm, but there's just something about Harry that these ladies can't resist. Regardless of what it is, we totally get it. Keep reading for a look at all the times these elderly women probably wished they were Meghan Markle. 1 When This Woman Just Needed to Know What Touching a Royal Felt Like Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 1 / 15 2 When Harry Delighted 95-Year-Old Ruth Uffleman With a Kiss on Her Hand Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson RelatedPrince Harry and 95-Year-Old Ruth Uffleman Are Our New Celebrity Dream Couple 2 / 15 3 When Harry Gave This Woman the Ultimate Christmas Present Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 3 / 15 4 When This Lady Wanted Harry to Hold On Forever Image Source: Getty / Richard Stonehouse 4 / 15 5 When Harry Only Had Eyes For This Woman Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 5 / 15 6 When Queen Margrethe Couldn't Stop Giggling Next to Harry Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein RelatedIf We Were Queen Margrethe, We'd Be Giggling Like This Next to Prince Harry, Too 6 / 15 7 When This Woman Didn't Know What Was So Funny but Laughed Anyway Image Source: Getty / Ole Jensen - Corbis 7 / 15 8 When 97-Year-Old Daphne Dunne Got a Little Too Close For Comfort Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 8 / 15 9 When Governor Dame Pearlette Louisy Locked Eyes With Harry Image Source: Getty / Pool 9 / 15 10 When This Canadian Fan Never Wanted Harry to Let Go Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 10 / 15 11 When Harry Shook This Woman's Hand During His New Zealand Tour Image Source: Getty / Hagen Hopkins 11 / 15 12 When He Consoled 99-Year-Old Winnie Hodson After the Lancashire Floods Image Source: Getty RelatedPrince Harry Turns On the Charm For Kids, Soldiers, and Flood Victims in England 12 / 15 13 When Harry Reunited With His No. 1 Girl in Lancashire a Year Later Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo RelatedLook Away, Meghan! Prince Harry Reunites With His Other No. 1 Girl, 99-Year-Old Winnie Hodson 13 / 15 14 When Harry Made These Women Feel Young Again Image Source: Getty / ARTHUR EDWARDS 14 / 15 15 When This Lady Wanted Harry All to Herself Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 15 / 15 Join the conversation The British RoyalsPrince HarryThe Royals