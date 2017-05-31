 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
A Little Girl Thanks Prince Harry For Helping Her Mummy in the Invictus Games
Christine Taylor
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Split After 17 Years of Marriage
Younes Bendjima
Kourtney Kardashian Cruises Around Cannes With Her Very Young, Very Hot New Man
Celebrity Kids
Carrie Fisher Took a Beautiful Photo With Billie Lourd a Few Months Before Her Death
Seven Year Switch
It's Over! Here's Where the Seven Year Switch Couples Ended Up

Prince Harry at Invictus Games Launch in London May 2017

A Little Girl Thanks Prince Harry For Helping Her Mummy in the Invictus Games

View in slideshow
A Little Girl Thanks Prince Harry For Helping Her Mummy in the Invictus Games
Image Source: Getty

Prince Harry had a precious encounter with a little girl when he met with the team who will represent the UK at the Invictus Games at the Tower of London on Tuesday. The royal was introduced to 6-year-old Maya Turner, whose mother, RAF Sgt. Michelle, is taking part in the games this September. Not only did he lean down to shake the little girl's hand, but he also took a moment to read the letter she wrote to thank him for "helping my mummy" and other wounded and injured military heroes. This is just the most recent way Harry is giving back to the community. Aside from offering his condolences to the victims of the Manchester attack in an official statement, he also met up with former president Barack Obama on Saturday to talk about "a range of shared interests, including support for veterans, mental health, conservation, empowering young people, and the work of their respective foundations."

Related
23 Times Prince Harry Was Out-of-Control Cute With Kids
A Little Girl Thanks Prince Harry For Helping Her Mummy in the Invictus Games
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
1 / 15
A Little Girl Thanks Prince Harry For Helping Her Mummy in the Invictus Games
Image Source: Getty / Stuart C. Wilson
2 / 15
A Little Girl Thanks Prince Harry For Helping Her Mummy in the Invictus Games
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
3 / 15
A Little Girl Thanks Prince Harry For Helping Her Mummy in the Invictus Games
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
4 / 15
A Little Girl Thanks Prince Harry For Helping Her Mummy in the Invictus Games
Image Source: Getty / Stuart C. Wilson
5 / 15
A Little Girl Thanks Prince Harry For Helping Her Mummy in the Invictus Games
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
6 / 15
A Little Girl Thanks Prince Harry For Helping Her Mummy in the Invictus Games
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
7 / 15
A Little Girl Thanks Prince Harry For Helping Her Mummy in the Invictus Games
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
8 / 15
A Little Girl Thanks Prince Harry For Helping Her Mummy in the Invictus Games
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
9 / 15
A Little Girl Thanks Prince Harry For Helping Her Mummy in the Invictus Games
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
10 / 15
A Little Girl Thanks Prince Harry For Helping Her Mummy in the Invictus Games
Image Source: Getty / Stuart C. Wilson
11 / 15
A Little Girl Thanks Prince Harry For Helping Her Mummy in the Invictus Games
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
12 / 15
A Little Girl Thanks Prince Harry For Helping Her Mummy in the Invictus Games
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
13 / 15
A Little Girl Thanks Prince Harry For Helping Her Mummy in the Invictus Games
Image Source: Getty / Stuart C. Wilson
14 / 15
A Little Girl Thanks Prince Harry For Helping Her Mummy in the Invictus Games
Image Source: Getty / CHRIS JACKSON
15 / 15
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsPrince HarryThe Royals
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Influencers
YouTuber Eva Gutowski on How She Avoided Getting Bullied in High School
by Kirbie Johnson
Kendall Jenner's Cannes Outfits
Cannes Film festival
Kendall Jenner's Cannes Looks Will Take Your Breath Away
by Taylor Wing
Gucci Cruise Show 2018
Runway
Gucci Bared It's Heart and Soul For the 2018 Cruise Collection
by Nikita Ramsinghani
How Much Are Prince William and Kate Middleton Worth?
The Royals
1 Major Way William and Kate's Life Will Change When Charles Becomes King
by Annie Gabillet
Pippa Middleton's Wedding Flowers
Wedding
All the Flowers in Pippa Middleton's Wedding Identified
by Marcia Moody
Celebrity Beauty
Katherine Langford's Beauty Looks Deserve Your Attention
by Ashling Lee
Gigi Hadid's Stephanie Rad Turtleneck
Celebrity Style
The 1 Turtleneck Gigi Hadid Will Not Take Off, No Matter the Season
by Sarah Wasilak
Liu Wen Breaks Barriers (Video)
Asian Models
Chinese Model Liu Wen Is Challenging the Status Quo
by Taylor Wing
Which Seven Year Switch 2017 Couples Are Still Together?
Seven Year Switch
It's Over! Here's Where the Seven Year Switch Couples Ended Up
by Genevieve Rota
Met Gala 2017
Red Carpet
Celebs Reveal Their Favourite Outfits Growing Up on the Met Gala Red Carpet
by Lindsay Miller
Prince William Quotes About Princess Diana in GQ 2017
The Royals
Prince William Reveals What Upsets Him Most About Princess Diana Never Meeting His Kids
by Quinn Keaney
Overnight Beauty Hacks
Hair
Maximize Your Beauty Sleep With These 19 Overnight Hacks
by Emily Orofino
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds