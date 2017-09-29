 Skip Nav
Prince Harry With Little Girl at Invictus Games 2017

Prince Harry Has the Cutest Interaction With a Little Girl After She Steals His Popcorn

Prince Harry Has the Cutest Interaction With a Little Girl After She Steals His Popcorn
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson

Sorry, Meghan Markle, but Prince Harry's interaction with this little girl might be our favourite part of the Invictus Games. After making his public debut with the Suits actress at the games earlier this month, the famous royal had a precious encounter with a young girl named Emily during the sitting volleyball finals on Wednesday. As Harry chatted with her parents, Hayley and David Henson, a paralympic athlete who previously competed in the Invictus Games, the toddler sneakingly stole some of his popcorn. Of course Harry, being the fun-loving guy that he is, proceeded to make a few adorable faces as he pulled away his bucket of snacks. People even shared a vide of the whole encounter. Seriously, it's almost too cute for words.

23 Times Prince Harry Was Out-of-Control Cute With Kids
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds