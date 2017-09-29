29/9/17 29/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals Prince Harry With Little Girl at Invictus Games 2017 Prince Harry Has the Cutest Interaction With a Little Girl After She Steals His Popcorn 29 September, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 5 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson Sorry, Meghan Markle, but Prince Harry's interaction with this little girl might be our favourite part of the Invictus Games. After making his public debut with the Suits actress at the games earlier this month, the famous royal had a precious encounter with a young girl named Emily during the sitting volleyball finals on Wednesday. As Harry chatted with her parents, Hayley and David Henson, a paralympic athlete who previously competed in the Invictus Games, the toddler sneakingly stole some of his popcorn. Of course Harry, being the fun-loving guy that he is, proceeded to make a few adorable faces as he pulled away his bucket of snacks. People even shared a vide of the whole encounter. Seriously, it's almost too cute for words. Related23 Times Prince Harry Was Out-of-Control Cute With Kids What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 1 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 2 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 3 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 4 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 5 / 14 Is it possible to love Prince Harry even more? 😍 pic.twitter.com/FX33l9cHBo— People (@people) September 28, 2017 6 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 7 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 8 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 9 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 10 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 11 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 12 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 13 / 14 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 14 / 14 Join the conversation The British RoyalsPrince HarryThe Royals