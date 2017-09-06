06/9/17 06/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals Prince Harry in Manchester, England, September 2017 Prince Harry Celebrates the Royal Baby News by Bonding With Children in Manchester 6 September, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Prince Harry is going to be an uncle again, and he couldn't be more excited about it! While visiting Manchester, England, on Monday, the royal spoke briefly about the news that his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton are expecting their third child. Harry couldn't help but grin and give a thumbs up to a reporter who asked about the news, saying, "Fantastic. Great. Very, very happy for them." Even though Kate is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, the severe nausea and vomiting she also experienced when she was pregnant with both Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Harry added that he thinks she's doing OK. Aside from beaming over the baby news, the royal put his fun uncle skills to the test as he bonded with children during his tour of Walking With the Wounded and stopped by a training session at the Manchester City Football Club for a little game of soccer. Related23 Times Prince Harry Was Out-of-Control Cute With Kids Prince Harry on the prospect of becoming an uncle again. pic.twitter.com/A4YOY8jYRl— Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) September 4, 2017 1 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Pool 2 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Pool 3 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 4 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 5 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Pool 6 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 7 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 8 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / ARTHUR EDWARDS 9 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / ARTHUR EDWARDS 10 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 11 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 12 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 13 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 14 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 15 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 16 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 17 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 18 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Pool 19 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 20 / 21 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 21 / 21 Join the conversation The British RoyalsPrince HarryThe Royals