Prince Harry in Manchester, England, September 2017

Prince Harry Celebrates the Royal Baby News by Bonding With Children in Manchester

Prince Harry Celebrates the Royal Baby News by Bonding With Children in Manchester
Image Source: Getty

Prince Harry is going to be an uncle again, and he couldn't be more excited about it! While visiting Manchester, England, on Monday, the royal spoke briefly about the news that his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton are expecting their third child. Harry couldn't help but grin and give a thumbs up to a reporter who asked about the news, saying, "Fantastic. Great. Very, very happy for them."

Even though Kate is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, the severe nausea and vomiting she also experienced when she was pregnant with both Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Harry added that he thinks she's doing OK. Aside from beaming over the baby news, the royal put his fun uncle skills to the test as he bonded with children during his tour of Walking With the Wounded and stopped by a training session at the Manchester City Football Club for a little game of soccer.

