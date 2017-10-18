 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
Lisa Marie Presley and Her Look-Alike Daughters Have Us All Shook Up
Madelaine Petsch
9 Things to Know About Fan-Favorite Riverdale Star Madelaine Petsch
Celebrity Kids
Leave It to Beyoncé and Blue Ivy to Steal the Spotlight at Another Friend's Wedding
The Royals
Kate Middleton Dances With Another Man in Front of Prince William — Paddington Bear!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wedding Details

The Major Way Prince Harry's Wedding Would Differ From Prince William's

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding was a lavish affair watched by billions around the world, but as it turns out, Prince Harry is envisioning the total opposite for his big day. According to Us Weekly, "pomp and pageantry" are the last things Harry reportedly wants. "I can see him wanting to get married at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle," a source said. "It would stop it from turning into a total media circus and give the day a sense of privacy that Harry so badly craves." Still, that doesn't mean Harry won't have the support of his family. According to the insider, there's "no question" that Queen Elizabeth II would attend.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, it's worth noting that Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to announce their plans to marry, despite rumours that the two are already engaged. We also haven't seen an engagement ring on Meghan's hand yet, and it's pretty unlikely they'll wed before Summer 2018 since Will and Kate are expecting their third child in April. Nevertheless, only time will tell.

Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsPrince HarryCelebrity WeddingsWeddingMeghan MarkleThe RoyalsCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Wedding
Miley Cyrus Will Win You Over With Her Wedding Dress
by Sarah Wasilak
When Is Kate Middleton's Third Baby Due?
The Royals
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reveal When Royal Baby No. 3 Will Arrive!
by Johnni Macke
Quirky and Elegant Halloween Wedding
Wedding
The Story of 2 High School Friends, Her Illness, and Their Halloween Wedding
by Nicole Yi
Marrying Your Partner With No In-Laws
Wedding
A Letter to the Mother-in-Law and Father-in-Law I'll Never Have
by Caitlin Hacker
Countries With Royal Families
The Royals
All the Countries You Didn't Know Had Royal Families
by Johnni Macke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds