The Major Way Prince Harry's Wedding Would Differ From Prince William's

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding was a lavish affair watched by billions around the world, but as it turns out, Prince Harry is envisioning the total opposite for his big day. According to Us Weekly, "pomp and pageantry" are the last things Harry reportedly wants. "I can see him wanting to get married at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle," a source said. "It would stop it from turning into a total media circus and give the day a sense of privacy that Harry so badly craves." Still, that doesn't mean Harry won't have the support of his family. According to the insider, there's "no question" that Queen Elizabeth II would attend.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, it's worth noting that Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to announce their plans to marry, despite rumours that the two are already engaged. We also haven't seen an engagement ring on Meghan's hand yet, and it's pretty unlikely they'll wed before Summer 2018 since Will and Kate are expecting their third child in April. Nevertheless, only time will tell.