So, Melania Trump Met Prince Harry — You Be the Judge of How It Went

Prince Harry met Melania Trump for the first time while attending the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada on Saturday. His royal highness posed for photos with the first lady of the United States and sat down for a chat which lasted "about 20 minutes". Although both of their facial expressions are pretty unreadable in the photos, Melania reportedly extended an invite for Prince Harry to visit the White House anytime he's in the United States. Later that evening the two were spotted sitting next to each other to watch the sporting events featuring men and women veterans who were injured or wounded while surviving in the military. See all the photos of their first encounter ahead.