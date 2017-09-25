25/9/17 25/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Prince Harry Prince Harry and Melania Trump at 2017 Invictus Games So, Melania Trump Met Prince Harry — You Be the Judge of How It Went 25 September, 2017 by Terry Carter 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Pool/Samir Hussein Prince Harry met Melania Trump for the first time while attending the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada on Saturday. His royal highness posed for photos with the first lady of the United States and sat down for a chat which lasted "about 20 minutes". Although both of their facial expressions are pretty unreadable in the photos, Melania reportedly extended an invite for Prince Harry to visit the White House anytime he's in the United States. Later that evening the two were spotted sitting next to each other to watch the sporting events featuring men and women veterans who were injured or wounded while surviving in the military. See all the photos of their first encounter ahead. RelatedPrince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Their First Public Appearance, and It's Royally Adorable What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Pool/Samir Hussein 1 / 9 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Pool/Samir Hussein 2 / 9 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Pool/Samir Hussein 3 / 9 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Pool/Samir Hussein 4 / 9 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Pool/Samir Hussein 5 / 9 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel 6 / 9 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 7 / 9 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 8 / 9 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 9 / 9 Join the conversation Prince HarryMelania TrumpJustin Trudeau