 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
What a 5-Year-Old Girl Just Convinced Prince William to Talk to Prince George About
Humour
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Might Be a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out
The Royals
Kate Middleton Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids
Celebrity Friendships
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena May Be Back Together

Prince Harry and Michelle Obama Visiting Chicago Oct. 2017

Prince Harry and Michelle Obama Reunite in Chicago, Surprise a Group of Lucky Students

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

Prince Harry had a special reunion with Michelle Obama in Chicago on Tuesday. The royal, who was in town for the inaugural summit of the Obama Foundation, joined the former first lady in surprising a group of approximately 20 students at Hyde Park Academy. The high school is across from the future Obama Presidential Centre and serves a large portion of Chicago's African American population on the South Side. According to Michelle's communications director, Caroline Morales, Michelle and Harry spoke to the students about "the importance of young people staying inspired and hopeful" and the "power of students using their voices to change the world."

Michelle later shared photos from the outing on Instagram, thanking Harry for his support. "Thanks to my friend Prince Harry for joining me today to surprise these remarkable students at Hyde Park Academy on the South Side," Michelle wrote. "We were blown away by their passion, ambition and talent! #ReachHigher #ObamaSummit." The last time we saw Harry and Michelle together was back in 2016 during the Invictus Games, but Harry did have an adorable reunion with Barack Obama in Toronto last month.

Related
The British Royals' Blossoming Relationship With the Obamas
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsCelebrity InstagramsPrince HarryThe RoyalsCelebrity PhilanthropyMichelle Obama
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
The Royals
This Popular Lush Product Was Created For Princess Diana
by Morgane Le Caer
The Best Hats Worn by the Royals
The Royals
From Bold to Beautiful to Downright Ridiculous, Here Are the Best Hats Worn by the Royal Family
by Marcia Moody
Kate Middleton Wearing Alexander McQueen
The Royals
The Designer Kate Middleton Wears on Repeat
by Marcia Moody
Prince Harry Visiting Denmark Pictures October 2017
The Royals
If We Were Queen Margrethe, We'd Be Giggling Like This Next to Prince Harry, Too
by Monica Sisavat
What Happens After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Engagement
The Royals
All the Exciting Things We Can Expect After Harry and Meghan Announce Their Engagement
by Marcia Moody
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds