16/6/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals Prince Harry Visiting Borough Market June 2017 Prince Harry Visits Borough Market, Where It's Business as Usual 16 June, 2017 by Lucy Kenny

Prince Harry visited Borough Market on Thursday to support local traders affected by the market's recent attack. Harry spoke with security officer Ganga Garbuja, who was first on the scene leading people to safety, along with Matt Jones of Bread Ahead, whose staff protected members of the public. While spreading the vibrant message that Borough Market is once again open for business, Harry sampled fresh produce and splashed his cash in the best way possible: on a box of doughnuts. The Prince has certainly had a busy few weeks, spending Monday at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the charity WellChild after returning from his recent trip to Australia. Something tells us Meghan Markle's beau will be needing that sugar hit.

Prince Harry is visiting to help spread the message that the vibrant @boroughmarket is open for business #loveborough pic.twitter.com/mm6wWmeDCi — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 15, 2017

Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 1 / 8
Image Source: Getty / JOHN STILLWELL 2 / 8
Image Source: Getty / JOHN STILLWELL 3 / 8
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 4 / 8
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 5 / 8
Image Source: Getty / JOHN STILLWELL 6 / 8
Image Source: Getty / JOHN STILLWELL 7 / 8
Image Source: Getty / JOHN STILLWELL 8 / 8