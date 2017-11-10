 Skip Nav
Kristofer Hivju
Khal Drogo — Err, Jason Momoa — Just Reunited With His Game of Thrones Family
Celebrity Kids
Andy and Kim Murray Welcome a Baby Girl
Celebrity Kids
6 Photos of Angelina Jolie and Her Daughters That Show Just How Unbreakable Their Bond Is
Las Vegas Shooting 2017
This Cute Britney Spears Painting Just Raised $10,000 For Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Prince Harry Visiting the Field of Remembrance 2017

Prince Harry Jokes About Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Join Him at Public Events

View In Slideshow
Prince Harry Jokes About Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Join Him at Public Events
Image Source: Getty

Prince Harry has done more this year than we'll probably ever do in our lifetimes, and he's showing no signs of slowing down. On Thursday, the royal visited Westminster Abbey in London, where he officially opened the Field of Remembrance. The memorial garden is organised annually by The Poppy Factory and honours fallen soldiers from WWI and WWII. Harry suited up in his uniform and donned a red poppy above his ear as a symbol of the blood spilled in the wars. Harry also paid his respects by laying a cross made up of red poppies in front of wooden crosses from the graves of fallen soldiers before meeting with veterans, cadets, and their families.

Harry then tried to bring light to a sombre occasion when a fan asked him about the whereabouts of his girlfriend, Meghan Markle. "I took the mickey and asked where his missus was and he said she wasn't here," veteran Matt Weston explained to reporters. "I asked if she would come next time because she's awesome and he said he couldn't hide her anywhere, but I said you wouldn't have to hide her." Now that Meghan and Harry are reportedly moving in together, hopefully we'll get to see more of the couple together soon.

Prince Harry Jokes About Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Join Him at Public Events
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
1 / 10
Prince Harry Jokes About Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Join Him at Public Events
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
2 / 10
Prince Harry Jokes About Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Join Him at Public Events
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
3 / 10
Prince Harry Jokes About Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Join Him at Public Events
Image Source: Getty / Neil Mockford
4 / 10
Prince Harry Jokes About Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Join Him at Public Events
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
5 / 10
Prince Harry Jokes About Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Join Him at Public Events
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
6 / 10
Prince Harry Jokes About Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Join Him at Public Events
Image Source: Getty / Neil Mockford
7 / 10
Prince Harry Jokes About Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Join Him at Public Events
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
8 / 10
Prince Harry Jokes About Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Join Him at Public Events
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
9 / 10
Prince Harry Jokes About Why Meghan Markle Doesn't Join Him at Public Events
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
10 / 10
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsPrince HarryThe Royals
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Wedding
What We Will — and Won't — See at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding
by Marcia Moody
Queen Elizabeth's Engagement Ring
The Royals
The Sweet Story Behind Queen Elizabeth's Engagement Ring We Never Knew Until Now
by Perri Konecky
Kate Middleton Style Evolution
The Royals
From Blushing Bride to Senior Royal — Kate Middleton's Style Evolution
by Marcia Moody
Kate Middleton Best Looks 2017
The Royals
Kate Middleton's Finest Style Moments of the Year, and We're Not Just Talking Coats
by Sarah Wasilak
Princess Diana's Engagement Dress
The Royals
Princess Diana Found Her Engagement Outfit in the Last Place Anyone Would Think Of
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds