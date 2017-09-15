 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Finally Pose as a Couple on the Red Carpet
Adam Levine
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Expecting Their Second Child!
Celebrity Kids
Meadow Walker Shares a Photo of Her Dancing With Dad Paul in Honour of His Birthday
Nostalgia
There Was Really No More Beautiful Thing Than Jared Leto in the '90s

Prince Harry Visits The Wilderness Foundation September 2017

Prince Harry Spends a Day in the Wilderness With Students Amid Engagement Rumours

View In Slideshow
Prince Harry Spends a Day in the Wilderness With Students Amid Engagement Rumours
Image Source: Getty

Prince Harry has had quite the busy year so far, and he doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. On Thursday, the royal spent his morning at the Chatham Green Project, a conservation, education, and sustainability initiative run by The Wildness Foundation. During his visit, Harry met with a group of students from the TurnAround youth program and learned all about nettle tea making, shelter building, and fire lighting. The TurnAround charity aims to help people between the ages of 15 to 21 who struggle with family, social, and personal problems to overcome hardships through wilderness therapy.

Harry's philanthropic outing comes just one day after reports surfaced that the royal flew his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, to Scotland to meet Queen Elizabeth II. Not only is that a huge milestone in and of itself, but it could also mean that wedding bells are in store. According to Us Weekly, palace aides have already starting preparing for an official engagement announcement. Still, the couple have yet to confirm anything, so it looks like we'll just have to wait and see.

Prince Harry Spends a Day in the Wilderness With Students Amid Engagement Rumours
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
1 / 6
Prince Harry Spends a Day in the Wilderness With Students Amid Engagement Rumours
Image Source: Getty / DAVID ROSE
2 / 6
Prince Harry Spends a Day in the Wilderness With Students Amid Engagement Rumours
Image Source: Getty / DAVID ROSE
3 / 6
Prince Harry Spends a Day in the Wilderness With Students Amid Engagement Rumours
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
4 / 6
Prince Harry Spends a Day in the Wilderness With Students Amid Engagement Rumours
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
5 / 6
Prince Harry Spends a Day in the Wilderness With Students Amid Engagement Rumours
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
6 / 6
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsPrince HarryThe RoyalsCelebrity Philanthropy
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
The Royals
Meghan Markle Meeting the Queen Means Nothing and Everything at the Same Time
by Brittney Stephens
Royal Wedding Bridesmaid Lady Louise Windsor
The Royals
Uh, This Royal Bridesmaid Is Totally Unrecognisable Now
by Lucy Kenny
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana's Similar Style
The Royals
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana's Twinning Style Moments Might Just Blow Your Mind
by Marcia Moody
Prince George Looks Like Queen Elizabeth
The Royals
Proof Prince George Takes After the Queen
by Alexandra Whiting
Has Meghan Markle Met Queen Elizabeth II?
The Royals
It Took Kate Middleton 5 Years to Meet the Queen, but Meghan Markle Just Did It in Under 1
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds