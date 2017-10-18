 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
Lisa Marie Presley and Her Look-Alike Daughters Have Us All Shook Up
Madelaine Petsch
9 Things to Know About Fan-Favorite Riverdale Star Madelaine Petsch
Celebrity Kids
Leave It to Beyoncé and Blue Ivy to Steal the Spotlight at Another Friend's Wedding
The Royals
Kate Middleton Dances With Another Man in Front of Prince William — Paddington Bear!

Prince Harry at the WellChild Awards Pictures 2017

Prince Harry Bonds With Sick Kids, Makes Us Wish There Were More People Like Him in the World

View In Slideshow
Prince Harry Bonds With Sick Kids, Makes Us Wish There Were More People Like Him in the World
Image Source: Getty / MATT DUNHAM

Yes, Prince Harry is adorable with dogs, and we love seeing him with Meghan Markle, but nothing warms our hearts more than when he interacts with kids. On Monday, the royal attended the annual WellChild Awards in London, where he met with sick children and their families. The event, which marked 10 years of Harry's patronage of the charity, honoured courageous children living with serious illnesses and the healthcare professionals who care for them. "This is my 10th year as WellChild's patron and of course I'm honoured to be here at another awards ceremony celebrating the powerful work of this organization," Harry said in his speech.

Harry's adorable outing comes on the heels of a busy couple of weeks for the royal. After attending the 100 Women in Finance Gala, Harry accepted the legacy award on behalf of the late Princess Diana at the Attitude Awards and linked up with Prince William and Kate Middleton to meet with the cast of Paddington 2 at London's Paddington Station. And that's just the tip of the iceberg! Take a look back at his busy year.

Prince Harry Bonds With Sick Kids, Makes Us Wish There Were More People Like Him in the World
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
1 / 9
Prince Harry Bonds With Sick Kids, Makes Us Wish There Were More People Like Him in the World
Image Source: Getty / MATT DUNHAM
2 / 9
Prince Harry Bonds With Sick Kids, Makes Us Wish There Were More People Like Him in the World
Image Source: Getty / MATT DUNHAM
3 / 9
Prince Harry Bonds With Sick Kids, Makes Us Wish There Were More People Like Him in the World
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
4 / 9
Prince Harry Bonds With Sick Kids, Makes Us Wish There Were More People Like Him in the World
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
5 / 9
Prince Harry Bonds With Sick Kids, Makes Us Wish There Were More People Like Him in the World
Image Source: Getty / MATT DUNHAM
6 / 9
Prince Harry Bonds With Sick Kids, Makes Us Wish There Were More People Like Him in the World
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
7 / 9
Prince Harry Bonds With Sick Kids, Makes Us Wish There Were More People Like Him in the World
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
8 / 9
Prince Harry Bonds With Sick Kids, Makes Us Wish There Were More People Like Him in the World
Image Source: Getty / MATT DUNHAM
9 / 9
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsPrince HarryThe RoyalsCelebrity Philanthropy
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
The Royals
Kate Middleton's Dress Has So Many Details, She's Got to Spin Around For You to See Them All
by Sarah Wasilak
Prince Harry at 100 Women in Finance Gala October 2017
The Royals
Prince Harry Is Surrounded by Women at a Charity Gala — and None of Them Are Meghan Markle
by Monica Sisavat
Prince William at New Zealand Commemoration Event 2017
The Royals
Prince William's Moving WWI Tribute Proves There Are Still Good People in the World
by Monica Sisavat
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Engaged?
The Royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Announce Their Engagement Soon
by Brittney Stephens
Countries With Royal Families
The Royals
All the Countries You Didn't Know Had Royal Families
by Johnni Macke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds