 Skip Nav
Celebrity News
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Cars Burglarised 1 Year After Paris Robbery
Celebrity Kids
Everything We Know So Far About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Third Baby
The Royals
Prince Harry Brings Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace to Have Tea With Queen Elizabeth II
Best of 2017
36 Celebrity Couples Who Have Already Broken Up This Year

Prince Harry and William at BBC Radio 1 Teen Heroes Event

Prince Harry and Prince William Work Their Royal Charm on a Group of Teen Heroes

We already knew that Prince Harry and Prince William have hearts of gold, but now we have even more proof. On Wednesday, the royals hosted a reception with Rita Ora at Kensington Palace to meet with BBC Radio 1's Teen Heroes of 2017 ahead of the official Oct. 22 ceremony. The charity honours young adults who have shown dedication to helping others through selfless achievements, and William and Harry presented the finalists with special Teen Hero badges. "It's just really crazy. You'd never think that you'd be here," one of the kids said. "When you seen them on TV, you're like, 'They're going to be really posh when you meet them,' but they're actually really friendly."

During the event, the kids also got a taste of William's sense of humour when he joked about a pile of cookies behind them: "See the biscuits lying around? This plate is full behind you. That means you have not been trying hard enough!" The Teen Heroes are set to receive their awards at the Radio 1 Teen Awards on Sunday. The event will feature performances by Rita, Liam Payne, The Vamps, Camila Cabello, and Dua Lipa.

A post shared by BBC Radio 1 (@bbcradio1) on

Join the conversation
The British RoyalsPrince HarryPrince WilliamThe RoyalsCelebrity Philanthropy
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
The Royals
The 18 Most Stunning Pieces of Jewellery Kate Middleton Has Received From the Royal Family
by Marcia Moody
Prince William and Kate Middleton at Coach Core Graduation
The Royals
Kate Middleton Attends a Very Special Graduation Ceremony After Revealing Her Due Date
by Monica Sisavat
Pictures of British Royals With Athletes
The Royals
The British Royals Are Massive Sports Fans, Minus the Body Paint and Tailgating
by Marcia Moody
Is Kate Middleton's Third Child a Boy or a Girl?
The Royals
Is Kate Middleton Having a Girl or Boy? Here's What We Know
by Monica Sisavat
Princess Diana's Note to Catherine Walker
The Royals
Princess Diana Wrote the Sweetest Handwritten Note to 1 of Her Go-to Designers
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds