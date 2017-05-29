29/5/17 29/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals Prince William at the FA Cup Final in London May 2017 Prince William Vows Not to Live in Fear Following Manchester Attack 29 May, 2017 by Monica Sisavat 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty Prince William honoured the victims of the Manchester concert attack at the Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday. The royal paid tribute to the 22 people who were killed and all the people who were injured by laying down a wreath of flowers and participating in a moment of silence. Kensington Palace also tweeted a handwritten note from the prince that reads, "We will never fear coming together to celebrate all that unites us. In memory of the friends and family taken from us in Manchester." @wembleystadium "We will never fear coming together to celebrate all that unites us. In memory of the friends and family taken from us in Manchester." pic.twitter.com/ZxJchEdH7V — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 27, 2017 Since the horrific attack, the royal family has been spreading hope and healing to the people of Manchester. William released a statement on behalf of himself, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry, while Queen Elizabeth II did the same. On Friday, the queen personally visited a few of the attack's youngest victims in the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, and the community in Manchester has shown strength by uniting for a citywide minute of silence as cities around the world show their support. RelatedBarack Obama Reunites With Prince Harry, Offers His Condolences to the Manchester Victims What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / IAN KINGTON 1 / 3 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / ADRIAN DENNIS 2 / 3 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Ian Walton 3 / 3 Join the conversation Share this post Manchester AttackThe British RoyalsPrince WilliamThe Royals