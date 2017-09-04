Break out the sparkling grape juice, there's another royal baby on the way! Kensington Palace has tonight announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting their third child. The news came via a press release on the @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account, where it was also revealed that Kate is once again suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, the severe sickness she had when she was pregnant with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. In light of the news, Kate's event for the week were cancelled, with the Palace saying she is "being cared for at Kensington Palace."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

Read the press release in full ↓ pic.twitter.com/vDTgGD2aGF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

The news comes less than one week after the royals honoured the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana. We're loving that this happy news comes at what must be a tough time for the family.