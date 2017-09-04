 Skip Nav
Prince William and Kate Middleton Expecting Third Child

Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Expecting Their Third Child!

Break out the sparkling grape juice, there's another royal baby on the way! Kensington Palace has tonight announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting their third child. The news came via a press release on the @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account, where it was also revealed that Kate is once again suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, the severe sickness she had when she was pregnant with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. In light of the news, Kate's event for the week were cancelled, with the Palace saying she is "being cared for at Kensington Palace."

The news comes less than one week after the royals honoured the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana. We're loving that this happy news comes at what must be a tough time for the family.

Image Source: Getty
Latest Celebrity
