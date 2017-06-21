21/6/17 21/6/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals Prince William and Kate Middleton at Royal Ascot June 2017 Is It Just Us, or Does Prince William Look Kind of Sexy in a Top Hat? 21 June, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty Prince William and Kate Middleton got all dolled up as they attended the the first day of Royal Ascot horse races on Tuesday. Despite the sweltering temperatures, the royal couple put on their best smiles as they arrived at the annual horse-race event in a carriage. While Kate channelled her inner Eliza Doolittle with a white lace Alexander McQueen dress similar to Audrey Hepburn's in My Fair Lady, her husband, who turns 35 on Wednesday, looked extremely handsome in a top hat and a long tail coat suit. Seriously, something about his traditional garb makes him look even more attractive than usual. If you don't believe us, see the pictures for yourself. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS 1 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 2 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / DMC 3 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 4 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 5 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kirstin Sinclair 6 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 7 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 8 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kirstin Sinclair 9 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS 10 / 10 Join the conversation The British RoyalsPrince WilliamKate MiddletonThe RoyalsCelebrities