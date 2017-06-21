 Skip Nav
Is It Just Us, or Does Prince William Look Kind of Sexy in a Top Hat?
Prince William and Kate Middleton at Royal Ascot June 2017

Is It Just Us, or Does Prince William Look Kind of Sexy in a Top Hat?

Image Source: Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton got all dolled up as they attended the the first day of Royal Ascot horse races on Tuesday. Despite the sweltering temperatures, the royal couple put on their best smiles as they arrived at the annual horse-race event in a carriage. While Kate channelled her inner Eliza Doolittle with a white lace Alexander McQueen dress similar to Audrey Hepburn's in My Fair Lady, her husband, who turns 35 on Wednesday, looked extremely handsome in a top hat and a long tail coat suit. Seriously, something about his traditional garb makes him look even more attractive than usual. If you don't believe us, see the pictures for yourself.

Image Source: Getty / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
1 / 10
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
2 / 10
Image Source: Getty / DMC
3 / 10
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
4 / 10
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
5 / 10
Image Source: Getty / Kirstin Sinclair
6 / 10
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
7 / 10
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
8 / 10
Image Source: Getty / Kirstin Sinclair
9 / 10
Image Source: Getty / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
10 / 10
Latest Celebrity
