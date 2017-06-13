 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Prince William Horses Around With His 3-Year-Old Cousin at a Polo Match
Julia Stiles
Julia Stiles Is Pregnant With Her First Child — See Her Growing Baby Bump!
Celebrity Friendships
Meryl Streep Dressed as Diane Keaton to Honour Diane Keaton, and It Was Perfect
Dogs
Tom Hardy's Beloved Dog Died, and His Tribute Will Just Wreck You
NSFW
12 Times Lea Michele Ditched Her Clothes For the Camera

Prince William at Polo Match in England June 2017

Prince William Horses Around With His 3-Year-Old Cousin at a Polo Match

View in slideshow
Prince William Horses Around With His 3-Year-Old Cousin at a Polo Match
Image Source: Getty

Prince William had an adorable encounter with his younger cousin, Mia, when he attended the annual Gloucester Festival of Polo in Tetbury, England, on Sunday. During the charity event, the father of Prince George and Princess Charlotte got in another workout as he chased the 3-year-old, who is Queen Elizabeth II's great-granddaughter, around in the grass. William even shared a sweet moment with her parents Zara and Mike Tindall as the three greeted each other with warm hugs.

This isn't the only time William was spotted horsing around this week. On Saturday, the royal braved the London heat as he attended The Colonel's Review, a military rehearsal for the queen's birthday parade (also known as Trooping the Colour). Seeing that the past two parades have marked Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Buckingham Palace balcony debuts, we can't wait to see what the royal family does this year.

Related
9 Ways Prince William Is Keeping His Mother's Memory Alive Within His Own Family
Prince William Horses Around With His 3-Year-Old Cousin at a Polo Match
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
1 / 10
Prince William Horses Around With His 3-Year-Old Cousin at a Polo Match
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
2 / 10
Prince William Horses Around With His 3-Year-Old Cousin at a Polo Match
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
3 / 10
Prince William Horses Around With His 3-Year-Old Cousin at a Polo Match
Image Source: Getty / Stuart C. Wilson
4 / 10
Prince William Horses Around With His 3-Year-Old Cousin at a Polo Match
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
5 / 10
Prince William Horses Around With His 3-Year-Old Cousin at a Polo Match
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
6 / 10
Prince William Horses Around With His 3-Year-Old Cousin at a Polo Match
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
7 / 10
Prince William Horses Around With His 3-Year-Old Cousin at a Polo Match
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
8 / 10
Prince William Horses Around With His 3-Year-Old Cousin at a Polo Match
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
9 / 10
Prince William Horses Around With His 3-Year-Old Cousin at a Polo Match
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
10 / 10
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsPrince WilliamThe Royals
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
The Royals
16 Times Will and Kate Showed PDA — and Why They Don't Do It That Often
by Brittney Stephens
Ben Platt at the 2017 Tony Awards
Ben Platt
12 Times Ben Platt Stole the Spotlight at the Tony Awards Without Even Trying
by Kelsie Gibson
Meryl Streep Dressed as Diane Keaton at AFI Event 2017
Celebrity Friendships
Meryl Streep Dressed as Diane Keaton to Honour Diane Keaton, and It Was Perfect
by Brittney Stephens
Julia Stiles Pregnant With First Child
Julia Stiles
Julia Stiles Is Pregnant With Her First Child — See Her Growing Baby Bump!
by Monica Sisavat
Prince William Quotes About Princess Diana in GQ 2017
The Royals
Prince William Reveals What Upsets Him Most About Princess Diana Never Meeting His Kids
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds