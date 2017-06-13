13/6/17 13/6/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals Prince William at Polo Match in England June 2017 Prince William Horses Around With His 3-Year-Old Cousin at a Polo Match 13 June, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty Prince William had an adorable encounter with his younger cousin, Mia, when he attended the annual Gloucester Festival of Polo in Tetbury, England, on Sunday. During the charity event, the father of Prince George and Princess Charlotte got in another workout as he chased the 3-year-old, who is Queen Elizabeth II's great-granddaughter, around in the grass. William even shared a sweet moment with her parents Zara and Mike Tindall as the three greeted each other with warm hugs. This isn't the only time William was spotted horsing around this week. On Saturday, the royal braved the London heat as he attended The Colonel's Review, a military rehearsal for the queen's birthday parade (also known as Trooping the Colour). Seeing that the past two parades have marked Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Buckingham Palace balcony debuts, we can't wait to see what the royal family does this year. Related9 Ways Prince William Is Keeping His Mother's Memory Alive Within His Own Family What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 1 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 2 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo 3 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Stuart C. Wilson 4 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo 5 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo 6 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo 7 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 8 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo 9 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo 10 / 10 Join the conversation Share this post The British RoyalsPrince WilliamThe Royals