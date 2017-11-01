01/11/17 01/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Red Carpet Prince William at The Pride of Britain Awards 2017 What a 5-Year-Old Girl Just Convinced Prince William to Talk to Prince George About 1 November, 2017 by Morgane Le Caer 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty On Monday evening, Prince William left his growing family at home to attend the Pride of Britain Awards. While chatting with 5-year-old Suzie McCash, who recently saved her mum's life by calling 911 (999 in England), the royal admitted that he didn't know what Prince George would do in an emergency. "I have a four-year-old called George and if I gave him a telephone I do not know what he would do," William said. "And do you know what? I'm going to have a conversation with my George about what to do because of what you've done. It's really important." During the event — which celebrates the achievements of truly remarkable people who make our world a better place — the soon-to-be father of three also posed for a few selfies with some young fans before mingling with celebrities such as David Schofield, Sir Rod Stewart, and X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger. Read on to see more pictures of the night. RelatedKate Middleton Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids Prince William Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 1 / 15 Prince William Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 2 / 15 Prince William Image Source: Getty / John Phillips 3 / 15 Prince William Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 4 / 15 Prince William Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool With Moin Younis. 5 / 15 Prince William Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 6 / 15 Prince William Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool With Theresa May. 7 / 15 Prince William Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool With 5-year-old Suzie McCash. 8 / 15 Prince William Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool With Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield. 9 / 15 Prince William Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool With Penny Stewart, Rod Stewart, and Joan Collins. 10 / 15 Prince William Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool With Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield. 11 / 15 Prince William Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 12 / 15 Prince William Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool With Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger, and Sharon Osbourne. 13 / 15 Prince William Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 14 / 15 Prince William Image Source: Getty / Mike Marsland 15 / 15 Join the conversation Pride Of Britain AwardsThe British RoyalsBritish CelebritiesRoyal FamilyPrince WilliamRed CarpetPride Of Britain Awards