Prince William at The Pride of Britain Awards 2017

What a 5-Year-Old Girl Just Convinced Prince William to Talk to Prince George About

What a 5-Year-Old Girl Just Convinced Prince William to Talk to Prince George About
Image Source: Getty

On Monday evening, Prince William left his growing family at home to attend the Pride of Britain Awards. While chatting with 5-year-old Suzie McCash, who recently saved her mum's life by calling 911 (999 in England), the royal admitted that he didn't know what Prince George would do in an emergency. "I have a four-year-old called George and if I gave him a telephone I do not know what he would do," William said. "And do you know what? I'm going to have a conversation with my George about what to do because of what you've done. It's really important."

During the event — which celebrates the achievements of truly remarkable people who make our world a better place — the soon-to-be father of three also posed for a few selfies with some young fans before mingling with celebrities such as David Schofield, Sir Rod Stewart, and X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger. Read on to see more pictures of the night.

Prince William
Prince William
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
1 / 15
Prince William
Prince William
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
2 / 15
Prince William
Prince William
Image Source: Getty / John Phillips
3 / 15
Prince William
Prince William
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
4 / 15
Prince William
Prince William
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool

With Moin Younis.

5 / 15
Prince William
Prince William
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
6 / 15
Prince William
Prince William
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool

With Theresa May.

7 / 15
Prince William
Prince William
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool

With 5-year-old Suzie McCash.

8 / 15
Prince William
Prince William
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool

With Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

9 / 15
Prince William
Prince William
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool

With Penny Stewart, Rod Stewart, and Joan Collins.

10 / 15
Prince William
Prince William
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool

With Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

11 / 15
Prince William
Prince William
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
12 / 15
Prince William
Prince William
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool

With Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger, and Sharon Osbourne.

13 / 15
Prince William
Prince William
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
14 / 15
Prince William
Prince William
Image Source: Getty / Mike Marsland
15 / 15
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds