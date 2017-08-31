31/8/17 31/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals Prince William and Prince Harry Looking at Diana Tributes These Heartwarming Photos of William and Harry Now Will Take You Back to Diana's Funeral 31 August, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Prince William and Prince Harry paid tribute to their late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace on Wednesday. The outing came on the eve of the 20th anniversary of Diana's tragic death, and the brothers, who were joined by Kate Middleton, managed to stay poised and upbeat while making their way through the honorary garden. While outside the palace gates, Will and Harry also checked out the growing number of posters, letters, and flowers gathering at the entrance — just like they did 20 years ago, while returning home from Balmoral ahead of their mother's public funeral in London. Scroll through to see the princes as young men — 15 and 12, respectively — and today. Related9 Ways Prince William Is Keeping His Mother's Memory Alive Within His Own Family What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein 1 / 9 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 2 / 9 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Rebecca Naden - PA Images 3 / 9 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 4 / 9 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH 5 / 9 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein 6 / 9 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 7 / 9 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein 8 / 9 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 9 / 9 Join the conversation The British RoyalsPrince HarryPrincess DianaPrince WilliamThe Royals