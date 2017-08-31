 Skip Nav
The Royals
This Fact About Princess Diana's Wedding Day Will Make Any Bride's Stomach Drop
The Royals
William and Harry Remember Diana on the 20th Anniversary of Her Death
The Royals
Prince Charles Wanted These Names For William and Harry, but Diana Called Them "Too Old"
Music
Kim and Kanye Reportedly Think Taylor's "Look What You Made Me Do" Is "Pathetic"

Prince William and Prince Harry Looking at Diana Tributes

These Heartwarming Photos of William and Harry Now Will Take You Back to Diana's Funeral

View In Slideshow
These Heartwarming Photos of William and Harry Now Will Take You Back to Diana's Funeral
Image Source: Getty

Prince William and Prince Harry paid tribute to their late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace on Wednesday. The outing came on the eve of the 20th anniversary of Diana's tragic death, and the brothers, who were joined by Kate Middleton, managed to stay poised and upbeat while making their way through the honorary garden. While outside the palace gates, Will and Harry also checked out the growing number of posters, letters, and flowers gathering at the entrance — just like they did 20 years ago, while returning home from Balmoral ahead of their mother's public funeral in London. Scroll through to see the princes as young men — 15 and 12, respectively — and today.

Related
9 Ways Prince William Is Keeping His Mother's Memory Alive Within His Own Family
These Heartwarming Photos of William and Harry Now Will Take You Back to Diana's Funeral
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
1 / 9
These Heartwarming Photos of William and Harry Now Will Take You Back to Diana's Funeral
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
2 / 9
These Heartwarming Photos of William and Harry Now Will Take You Back to Diana's Funeral
Image Source: Getty / Rebecca Naden - PA Images
3 / 9
These Heartwarming Photos of William and Harry Now Will Take You Back to Diana's Funeral
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
4 / 9
These Heartwarming Photos of William and Harry Now Will Take You Back to Diana's Funeral
Image Source: Getty / KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH
5 / 9
These Heartwarming Photos of William and Harry Now Will Take You Back to Diana's Funeral
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
6 / 9
These Heartwarming Photos of William and Harry Now Will Take You Back to Diana's Funeral
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
7 / 9
These Heartwarming Photos of William and Harry Now Will Take You Back to Diana's Funeral
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
8 / 9
These Heartwarming Photos of William and Harry Now Will Take You Back to Diana's Funeral
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
9 / 9
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsPrince HarryPrincess DianaPrince WilliamThe Royals
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
The Royals
William and Harry Remember Diana on the 20th Anniversary of Her Death
by Kelsie Gibson
Kate Middleton Wearing Designer Outfits
The Royals
44 Times the Royals Were So Ridiculously High Fashion, We Couldn't Believe Our Eyes
by Sarah Wasilak
The Best Hats Worn by the Royals
The Royals
From Bold to Beautiful to Downright Ridiculous, Here Are the Best Hats Worn by the Royal Family
by Marcia Moody
Princess Diana Bags
The Royals
Princess Diana Has 2 Handbags Named After Her — and They're Still Being Sold Today
by Sarah Wasilak
Kate Middleton's Homes
The Royals
Even Before She Was a Princess, Kate Middleton's Homes Were Practically Palaces
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds