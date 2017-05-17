17/5/17 17/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals Prince William Visiting Kids in the Hospital May 2017 Prince William Makes a Young Cancer Patient Laugh During Her Chemotherapy 17 May, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool Prince William continues to do everything he can to follow in Princess Diana's footsteps. On Tuesday, the famous royal carried on his late mother's legacy as he visited a young cancer patient at the Royal Marsden Hospital in Sutton, England. The father of Prince George and Princess Charlotte was all smiles as he chatted with a 6-year-old named Daisy during her chemotherapy treatment. Not only did the appearance mark 10 years since he became president of the center, but his interaction with the little girl was also incredibly reminiscent of one his mother shared with a little boy back in 1993. We think Diana would be incredibly proud to see her sons, William and Harry, continuing her charity work. RelatedPrince Harry Comforts a Boy and His Sister Who Are Battling the Same Terminal Illness What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 1 / 6 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 2 / 6 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 3 / 6 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 4 / 6 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH 5 / 6 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 6 / 6 Join the conversation Share this post The British RoyalsPrince WilliamThe Royals