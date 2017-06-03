 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Manchester Bombing First Responders Get a Surprise Visit From Prince William
The Royals
We Bet You Didn't Know That Prince Harry's Real Name Isn't Harry
Celebrity Facts
The Story Behind Jason Momoa's Sexy Eyebrow Scar Is Actually Really Scary
The Royals
Whoa, the Grumpy Royal Flower Girl Looks Totally Different Now!
The Royals
You'll Never Believe What This Royal Wedding Bridesmaid Looks Like Now

Prince William Visiting Manchester Police June 2017

Manchester Bombing First Responders Get a Surprise Visit From Prince William

View in slideshow
Manchester Bombing First Responders Get a Surprise Visit From Prince William
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool

Prince William stood in solidarity with Manchester on Friday after a terror attack killed 22 people and injured more than 100 others at Ariana Grande's concert on May 22. The royal made a surprise trip to the Greater Manchester Police headquarters to thank the officers for their service. During his visit, he heard heroic stories from the first responders, including 47-year-old police officer Michael Buckley, who was off duty and waiting to meet his daughter Stephanie after the concert. After struggling to get in touch with her by phone, they were eventually reunited the next morning in a nearby hotel. "She ran to me but I couldn't hold her because I was covered in blood. I told her I have got other peoples' blood all over me," he told People.

William also visited the Manchester Cathedral to sign a book of condolences for the victims and their families, writing, "Manchester's strength and togetherness is an example to the world. My thoughts are with all those affected." The royal family has been very hands on following the attack. In addition to encouraging hope and expressing their gratitude for the people's display of "strength, decency, and community," Queen Elizabeth II also took some time off from her royal duties to meet with the young victims at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

Manchester Bombing First Responders Get a Surprise Visit From Prince William
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
1 / 8
Manchester Bombing First Responders Get a Surprise Visit From Prince William
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
2 / 8
Manchester Bombing First Responders Get a Surprise Visit From Prince William
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
3 / 8
Manchester Bombing First Responders Get a Surprise Visit From Prince William
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
4 / 8
Manchester Bombing First Responders Get a Surprise Visit From Prince William
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
5 / 8
Manchester Bombing First Responders Get a Surprise Visit From Prince William
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
6 / 8
Manchester Bombing First Responders Get a Surprise Visit From Prince William
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
7 / 8
Manchester Bombing First Responders Get a Surprise Visit From Prince William
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
8 / 8
Join the conversation
Manchester AttackThe British RoyalsPrince WilliamThe Royals
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Style
Kate Middleton's Favourite Styling Trick Is Surprisingly Simple
by Sarah Wasilak
Where Is Princess Diana Buried?
The Royals
The Sweet, Sombre Significance of Princess Diana's Final Resting Place
by Brittney Stephens
Where Were Prince Harry and Prince William When Diana Died?
The Royals
The Safe Place Prince Harry and Prince William Were When Diana Died
by Caitlin Hacker
Do You Have to Bow to the Queen of England?
The Royals
How Queen Elizabeth II Really Feels If You Don't Bow or Curtsy at Her
by Caitlin Hacker
Prince Harry and Barack Obama at Kensington Palace May 2017
The Royals
Barack Obama Reunites With Prince Harry, Offers His Condolences to the Manchester Victims
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds