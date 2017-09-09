09/9/17 09/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals Princess Diana's Charity Work 7 Causes That Were Near and Dear to Princess Diana's Heart 9 September, 2017 by Monica Sisavat 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Princess Diana was known for her impeccable sense of style and flawless beauty, but she is best remembered for her heart of gold. Diana spoke out on a wide range of issues close to her heart — including HIV/AIDS, leprosy, and cancer — and used her global influence to raise awareness as well as funds. She regularly visited hospitals, schools, and fundraising galas and even took trips to Angola, India, and Pakistan, touching the lives of many wherever she went. While Diana is no longer around, her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have carried on her legacy by championing some of the same charities and causes as their mother and carrying on her traditions in their personal lives. 1 National AIDS Trust Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein Diana served as patron of the trust, which promotes the awareness of AIDS and helps prevent the spread of HIV. In April 1987, Diana was invited to open the UK's first AIDS ward at Middlesex hospital. While there, she was photographed shaking hands with HIV-positive patients without wearing gloves, challenging the notion that HIV/AIDS was passed on by touch. She then went on to make several hospital visits in the years following, and Gavin Hart of the National AIDS Trust later told BBC that Diana had done so much to remove the stigma of AIDS. "In our opinion she was the foremost ambassador for AIDS awareness on the planet and no one can fill her shoes in terms of the work she did." 2 The Leprosy Mission Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein Diana was patron of The Leprosy Mission England and Wales from 1990 until her tragic death in 1997. Diana made significant strides in tackling the stigma surrounding the disease by traveling to countries with high leprosy rates like India, Nepal, and Zimbabwe. She also dispelled the myth that it can be transferred by touch by visiting patients and touching those with the disease. "It has always been my concern to touch people with leprosy, trying to show in a simple action that they are not reviled, nor are we repulsed," she said. Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein Diana became president of the first hospital in the world dedicated to cancer treatment and research in 1989. She regularly visited sick patients and supported its cancer treatment and research work. Prince William became appointed president in 2007, and in a previous statement, he said, "The Royal Marsden does an extraordinary job in treating thousands of cancer patients every year. The standards of care and compassion of its staff are unsurpassed in the world. I am, therefore, delighted and honoured to become President of the Royal Marsden and will do whatever I can to support its innovative and vital work." 3 The Royal Marsden Hospital 4 International Campaign to Ban Landmines Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein After her January 1997 visit to Angola, Diana became the voice of those who were wounded and physically broken by landmines. She brought to light the damages of the devices and even put her own safety at risk when she walked through a recently cleared minefield during a trip with The HALO Trust. "I'd read the statistics that Angola has the highest percentage of amputees anywhere in the world. That one person in every 333 had lost a limb, most of them through land mine explosions. But that hadn't prepared me for reality," she said in BBC's Heart of the Matter documentary. Following her trip, the International Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty (also known as the Ottawa Convention) was signed. The treaty calls for people to do "their utmost to contribute in an efficient and coordinated manner to face the challenge of removing anti-personnel mines placed throughout the world, and to assure their destruction." Prince Harry is now patron, and he recently called for the world to become free of the weapons by 2025. 5 The Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein Diana was also patron of the Great Ormond Street Hospital and often visited kids afflicted with cancer or battling debilitating diseases requiring surgery. "Her support was invaluable and incalculable," a spokeswoman for the hospital told BBC. Following Diana's untimely death, the hospital set up a memorial fund in her name and held a memorial concert. 6 Centrepoint Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein Diana became patron of the organisation that helps homeless youth and teens by getting them off the streets in 1992. The charity provides temporary shelter, education help, job placement, referrals to professional services, and counselling, and Prince William took over Diana's duties in 2005. William now carries on her legacy by volunteering his time to support the organization. In 2008, William recalled the days he used to visit Centrepoint with Diana, saying, "That example of selfless service that Centrepoint represents has stayed with me, and that is why it was the first charity that I wanted to be associated with." William also said he had witnessed firsthand "the extraordinary courage of so many of Centrepoint's young people in rising to meet such seemingly insurmountable challenges in their lives." After her passing, spokesman Jim Fletcher said Diana's death left a void and she was irreplaceable. 7 / 7 Join the conversation The British RoyalsPrincess DianaCelebrity FactsThe RoyalsCelebrity Philanthropy