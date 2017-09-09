7 Causes That Were Near and Dear to Princess Diana's Heart

After her January 1997 visit to Angola, Diana became the voice of those who were wounded and physically broken by landmines. She brought to light the damages of the devices and even put her own safety at risk when she walked through a recently cleared minefield during a trip with The HALO Trust. "I’d read the statistics that Angola has the highest percentage of amputees anywhere in the world. That one person in every 333 had lost a limb, most of them through land mine explosions. But that hadn’t prepared me for reality," she said in BBC's Heart of the Matter documentary.

Following her trip, the International Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty (also known as the Ottawa Convention) was signed. The treaty calls for people to do "their utmost to contribute in an efficient and coordinated manner to face the challenge of removing anti-personnel mines placed throughout the world, and to assure their destruction." Prince Harry is now patron, and he recently called for the world to become free of the weapons by 2025.