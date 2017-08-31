 Skip Nav
Princess Diana's Precious Childhood Photos Will Put a Huge Smile on Your Face

1965
Image Source: Getty / Central Press

Princess Diana was born on July 1, 1961. Though she came from a family of British nobility with royal ancestry, her upbringing wasn't exactly an easy one. Diana's parents divorced when she was 7, and her mum left her and her three siblings with their father, who remarried without telling them. As a young girl, she lived at Park House on the royal family's Sandringham estate, and in 1975, she became Lady Diana Spencer after her father inherited the title of Lord Spencer and moved the family to Althorp, the Spencer estate in Northampton, England. From there, she was shipped off to boarding schools, where she became insecure, unstable, and withdrawn.

Long before she met and married Prince Charles and became the Princess of Wales, Diana was a bright child who, despite not being that great of a student, excelled in the arts, including ballet and piano. She loved animals and owned a handful of pets, including a pony and a guinea pig. After her tragic death in August 1997, Diana was returned to the place she grew up and is now buried at the family estate in Althorp. We've rounded up the sweetest photos from Diana's childhood — keep reading to see the little girl who would one day grow up to be the People's Princess.

1963
1963
Image Source: Getty / Keystone
1963
1963
Image Source: Getty / PA Images
1964
1964
Image Source: Getty / Bettmann
1964
1964
Image Source: Getty / Hulton-Deutsch Collection / CORBIS
1965
1965
Image Source: Getty / Central Press
1967
1967
Image Source: Getty / Hulton Archive

With her younger brother Charles, Earl Spencer.

1968
1968
Image Source: Getty / PA Images

With her younger brother Charles, Earl Spencer.

1969
1969
Image Source: Getty / Hulton-Deutsch Collection / CORBIS
1970
1970
Image Source: Getty / Hulton-Deutsch Collection / CORBIS
1970
1970
Image Source: Camera Press
1970
1970
Image Source: Getty / Central Press
1971
1971
Image Source: Getty / Hulton Archive
1974
1974
Image Source: Getty / PA Images

With her Shetland pony, Souffle.

