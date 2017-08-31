31/8/17 31/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals Princess Diana Childhood Photos Princess Diana's Precious Childhood Photos Will Put a Huge Smile on Your Face 31 August, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Central Press Princess Diana was born on July 1, 1961. Though she came from a family of British nobility with royal ancestry, her upbringing wasn't exactly an easy one. Diana's parents divorced when she was 7, and her mum left her and her three siblings with their father, who remarried without telling them. As a young girl, she lived at Park House on the royal family's Sandringham estate, and in 1975, she became Lady Diana Spencer after her father inherited the title of Lord Spencer and moved the family to Althorp, the Spencer estate in Northampton, England. From there, she was shipped off to boarding schools, where she became insecure, unstable, and withdrawn. Long before she met and married Prince Charles and became the Princess of Wales, Diana was a bright child who, despite not being that great of a student, excelled in the arts, including ballet and piano. She loved animals and owned a handful of pets, including a pony and a guinea pig. After her tragic death in August 1997, Diana was returned to the place she grew up and is now buried at the family estate in Althorp. We've rounded up the sweetest photos from Diana's childhood — keep reading to see the little girl who would one day grow up to be the People's Princess. 1963 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Keystone 1 / 13 1963 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / PA Images 2 / 13 1964 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Bettmann 3 / 13 1964 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Hulton-Deutsch Collection / CORBIS 4 / 13 1965 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Central Press 5 / 13 1967 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Hulton Archive With her younger brother Charles, Earl Spencer. 6 / 13 1968 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / PA Images With her younger brother Charles, Earl Spencer. 7 / 13 1969 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Hulton-Deutsch Collection / CORBIS 8 / 13 1970 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Hulton-Deutsch Collection / CORBIS 9 / 13 1970 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Camera Press 10 / 13 1970 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Central Press 11 / 13 1971 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Hulton Archive 12 / 13 1974 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / PA Images With her Shetland pony, Souffle. 13 / 13 Join the conversation The British RoyalsPrincess DianaNostalgiaThe RoyalsCelebrities