Princess Diana Halloween Costume Ideas

Grab a Gown and Tiara — Here's How to Pay Homage to Princess Diana This Halloween

Pretty in Pink Diana
Image Source: Getty

Ballgown? Check. Tiara? Check. Halloween is the perfect time to pay homage to your favourite celebrities, and this year especially serves as a great opportunity to channel Diana, Princess of Wales. The late royal and style icon died tragically 20 years ago, and the anniversary of her passing has sparked a renewed interest in her life and legacy, from her commitment to charity to, of course, her dedication to sons William and Harry.

Diana was and still is one of the most revered figures in pop culture — and is great inspiration for a classy costume. Here's how to dress as the incredible princess who changed the British royal family forever.

1 Engagement Portrait Diana
Engagement Portrait Diana
Image Source: Getty / Tim Graham
Related
Princess Diana and Prince Charles Only Went on 12 Dates Before Getting Engaged
1 / 25
2 Royal Wedding Diana
Royal Wedding Diana
Image Source: Getty / David Levenson
2 / 25
3 Honeymoon in Scotland Diana
Honeymoon in Scotland Diana
Image Source: Getty / David Levenson
3 / 25
4 Leaving the Hospital With Newborn Baby William Diana
Leaving the Hospital With Newborn Baby William Diana
Image Source: Getty / David Levenson
Related
Kate Channels Princess Diana For Her First Post-Baby Appearance!
4 / 25
5 Prince William's Christening Diana
Prince William's Christening Diana
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
Related
Princess Charlotte's Christening Follows a Long Standing Royal Tradition
5 / 25
6 Leaving the Hospital With Newborn Baby Harry Diana
Leaving the Hospital With Newborn Baby Harry Diana
Image Source: Getty / Hulton Deutsch
Related
Prince Charles Made a "Joke" After Harry's Birth That Actually Broke Diana's Heart
6 / 25
7 Pretty in Pink Diana
Pretty in Pink Diana
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
7 / 25
8 "I'm the Captain Now" Diana
"I'm the Captain Now" Diana
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
Related
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana's Twinning Style Moments Might Just Blow Your Mind
8 / 25
9 Cute and Cosy Balmoral Diana
Cute and Cosy Balmoral Diana
Image Source: Getty / Bob Thomas/Popperfoto

Related
Inside the Queen's Balmoral Photo Album

9 / 25
10 "When You Have the Polo at 10 and a Business Meeting at Noon" Diana
"When You Have the Polo at 10 and a Business Meeting at Noon" Diana
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
Related
Princess Diana Was the Ultimate '80s Style Icon, and These Pics Are Proof
10 / 25
11 Lady in Red Diana
Lady in Red Diana
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
11 / 25
12 "May I Have This Dance?" Teal Dress Diana
"May I Have This Dance?" Teal Dress Diana
Image Source: Getty / Tim Graham
12 / 25
13 1987 Cannes Film Festival Diana
1987 Cannes Film Festival Diana
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
Related
22 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana
13 / 25
14 Hittin' the Slopes Diana
Hittin' the Slopes Diana
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
14 / 25
15 "Come Through With the Casual Swag" Polo Club Diana
"Come Through With the Casual Swag" Polo Club Diana
Image Source: Getty / Tim Graham
Related
The Touching Cartier Connection Between Princess Diana, Prince William, and Kate Middleton
15 / 25
16 Hittin' the Gym Diana
Hittin' the Gym Diana
Image Source: Getty / JOHNNY EGGITT
Related
Princess Diana Was the First Royal Bride to Have This Before Getting Engaged
16 / 25
17 '80s Power Suit Realness Diana
'80s Power Suit Realness Diana
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
Related
We're Tipping Our Hats to Princess Diana's Timeless Toppers
17 / 25
18 Commemorative Poppy and Veil-Wearing Diana
Commemorative Poppy and Veil-Wearing Diana
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
Related
See Princess Diana's Most Iconic Beauty Looks
18 / 25
19 Solo Taj Mahal Diana
Solo Taj Mahal Diana
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
Related
Every Shocking, Tumultuous Moment From Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Marriage
19 / 25
20 Single and Ready to Mingle Diana
Single and Ready to Mingle Diana
Image Source: Getty / Princess Diana Archive
Related
The Badass Truth Behind 1 of Princess Diana's Most Memorable Dresses
20 / 25
21 Dapper Bow Tie Diana
Dapper Bow Tie Diana
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
Related
The Incredibly Sweet Thing Prince Harry Did For Princess Diana on Her Last Birthday
21 / 25
22 Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara Diana
Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara Diana
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
Related
A Look Back at Princess Diana's Stunning Jewels
22 / 25
23 1996 Met Gala Diana
1996 Met Gala Diana
Image Source: Getty / JOHN STILLWELL
23 / 25
24 Sexy Banquet Guest Diana
Sexy Banquet Guest Diana
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
Related
The Reason Princess Diana Never Wanted to Become Queen Is Extremely Touching
24 / 25
25 Baby-Blue Diana
Baby-Blue Diana
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
Related
7 Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life After Her Divorce
25 / 25
Pop Culture Halloween CostumesHalloween Costumes For WomenThe British RoyalsPrincess Diana
Wedding
Princess Diana's Wedding Shoes Had a Romantic Message Only She Could See
by Marina Liao
Princess Diana Beauty Blue Eyeliner
Celebrity Beauty
Did You Ever Notice Princess Diana Was Obsessed With Blue Eyeliner?
by Kristina Rodulfo
Kate Middleton's Dress Flying Up Pictures
The Royals
9 Times Kate Middleton's Outfit Was No Match For a Gust of Wind
by Brittney Stephens
Princess Diana Style
The Royals
50 Reasons Princess Diana Will Forever Be Our Style Icon
by Randy Miller
Princess Diana's White Garden
The Royals
The Royal Gardener Just Revealed the Touching Reason Princess Diana's Garden Is All White
by Maggie Winterfeldt
