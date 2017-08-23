Ballgown? Check. Tiara? Check. Halloween is the perfect time to pay homage to your favourite celebrities, and this year especially serves as a great opportunity to channel Diana, Princess of Wales. The late royal and style icon died tragically 20 years ago, and the anniversary of her passing has sparked a renewed interest in her life and legacy, from her commitment to charity to, of course, her dedication to sons William and Harry.

Diana was and still is one of the most revered figures in pop culture — and is great inspiration for a classy costume. Here's how to dress as the incredible princess who changed the British royal family forever.