23/8/17 23/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals Princess Diana Halloween Costume Ideas Grab a Gown and Tiara — Here's How to Pay Homage to Princess Diana This Halloween 23 August, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Ballgown? Check. Tiara? Check. Halloween is the perfect time to pay homage to your favourite celebrities, and this year especially serves as a great opportunity to channel Diana, Princess of Wales. The late royal and style icon died tragically 20 years ago, and the anniversary of her passing has sparked a renewed interest in her life and legacy, from her commitment to charity to, of course, her dedication to sons William and Harry. Diana was and still is one of the most revered figures in pop culture — and is great inspiration for a classy costume. Engagement Portrait Diana
Image Source: Getty / Tim Graham
Royal Wedding Diana
Image Source: Getty / David Levenson
Honeymoon in Scotland Diana
Image Source: Getty / David Levenson
Leaving the Hospital With Newborn Baby William Diana
Image Source: Getty / David Levenson
Prince William's Christening Diana Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
Leaving the Hospital With Newborn Baby Harry Diana
Image Source: Getty / Hulton Deutsch
Pretty in Pink Diana
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
"I'm the Captain Now" Diana
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
Cute and Cosy Balmoral Diana Image Source: Getty / Bob Thomas/Popperfoto
"When You Have the Polo at 10 and a Business Meeting at Noon" Diana
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
Lady in Red Diana
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
"May I Have This Dance?" Teal Dress Diana
Image Source: Getty / Tim Graham
1987 Cannes Film Festival Diana Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
Hittin' the Slopes Diana
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
"Come Through With the Casual Swag" Polo Club Diana
Image Source: Getty / Tim Graham
Hittin' the Gym Diana
Image Source: Getty / JOHNNY EGGITT
'80s Power Suit Realness Diana Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
Commemorative Poppy and Veil-Wearing Diana
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
Solo Taj Mahal Diana
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
Single and Ready to Mingle Diana
Image Source: Getty / Princess Diana Archive
Dapper Bow Tie Diana Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara Diana
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
1996 Met Gala Diana
Image Source: Getty / JOHN STILLWELL
Sexy Banquet Guest Diana
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
Baby-Blue Diana Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein
Join the conversation
Pop Culture Halloween CostumesHalloween Costumes For WomenThe British RoyalsPrincess Diana