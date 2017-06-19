 Skip Nav
Princess Diana's Most Captivating Moments With Kids
Princess Diana With Kids Pictures

Princess Diana's Most Captivating Moments With Kids

Diana let a little girl play with her necklace while visiting a hostel for abandoned children suffering from AIDS in São Paulo, Brazil, in April 1991.
Image Source: Getty

Princess Diana shared numerous sweet moments with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, before her death in August 1997, but she had just as many heartwarming encounters with kids during her royal appearances across the globe. As part of her extensive charity work, the royal, who was a kindergarten teacher before marrying Prince Charles, had no qualms cuddling up to young children as she visited hospitals, schools, and orphanages. She would even get down on their level as they offered her gifts or flowers, much like her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, does when she interacts with her smallest fans. Not only have William and Harry carried on Diana's legacy for helping others, but they also share her love for children.

Diana shared a tender moment with a young boy while visiting a children's hospital in Japan in November 1990.
Image Source: Getty / Tim Graham

Diana shared a tender moment with a young boy while visiting a children's hospital in Japan in November 1990.

1 / 29
In February 1995, the Princess of Wales smiled at a young girl at the Umeda Akebone School in Tokyo.
Image Source: Getty / Tim Graham

In February 1995, the Princess of Wales smiled at a young girl at the Umeda Akebone School in Tokyo.

2 / 29
Diana stroked a young girl's hair as she visited the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital during her visit to Lahore, Pakistan, in May 1997.
Image Source: Getty / Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library

Diana stroked a young girl's hair as she visited the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital during her visit to Lahore, Pakistan, in May 1997.

3 / 29
A young child looked quite happy to meet Diana during her visit to Rhyl, Wales, in October 1981.
Image Source: Getty / Tim Graham

A young child looked quite happy to meet Diana during her visit to Rhyl, Wales, in October 1981.

4 / 29
In March 1986, Diana crouched down to talk with a young girl wearing leg braces in London.
Image Source: Getty / Tim Graham

In March 1986, Diana crouched down to talk with a young girl wearing leg braces in London.

5 / 29
Diana shook hands with a young boy attending the Zakladni School For The Deaf and Hard of Hearing during her tour of Czechoslovakia in May 1991.
Image Source: Getty / Tim Graham

Diana shook hands with a young boy attending the Zakladni School For The Deaf and Hard of Hearing during her tour of Czechoslovakia in May 1991.

6 / 29
While doing charity work for the British Red Cross Charity in January 1997, Diana cradled a baby in the Orthopaedic Centre For Landmine Victims in Luanda, Angola.
Image Source: Getty / Tim Graham

While doing charity work for the British Red Cross Charity in January 1997, Diana cradled a baby in the Orthopaedic Centre For Landmine Victims in Luanda, Angola.

7 / 29
In May 1993, Diana got down on a little boy's level to accept a bouquet of flowers outside Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.
Image Source: Getty / Tim Graham

In May 1993, Diana got down on a little boy's level to accept a bouquet of flowers outside Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

8 / 29
In May 1990, Princess Diana wrapped a young boy in her arms while visiting the Peto Institute in Budapest, Hungary.
Image Source: Getty / Tim Graham

In May 1990, Princess Diana wrapped a young boy in her arms while visiting the Peto Institute in Budapest, Hungary.

9 / 29
A young boy sweetly touched Diana's face as she visited Liverpool, England, in December 1982.
Image Source: Getty / Tim Graham

A young boy sweetly touched Diana's face as she visited Liverpool, England, in December 1982.

10 / 29
Diana met with Cub Scouts in Hobart, Australia, in March 1983.
Image Source: Getty / Tim Graham

Diana met with Cub Scouts in Hobart, Australia, in March 1983.

11 / 29
A little boy kissed her hand as she visited Canada in June 1983.
Image Source: Getty / Tim Graham

A little boy kissed her hand as she visited Canada in June 1983.

12 / 29
Diana let a little girl sit on her lap during her royal tour of Australia in February 1988.
Image Source: Getty / Tim Graham

Diana let a little girl sit on her lap during her royal tour of Australia in February 1988.

13 / 29
In September 1991, Diana adoringly stroked a baby's cheek while visiting a welfare center in Noopur Shanan.
Image Source: Getty / Tim Graham

In September 1991, Diana adoringly stroked a baby's cheek while visiting a welfare center in Noopur Shanan.

14 / 29
Diana greeted a child at the Tamana Special Needs Nursery School in Delhi, India, in February 1992.
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein

Diana greeted a child at the Tamana Special Needs Nursery School in Delhi, India, in February 1992.

15 / 29
In March 1990, Diana talked with a group of young girls while attending the Rural Women's Fair in Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.
Image Source: Getty / Princess Diana Archive

In March 1990, Diana talked with a group of young girls while attending the Rural Women's Fair in Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

16 / 29
She let a local girl sit on her lap during her visit to Lalapet High School in Hyderabad, India, in February 1992.
Image Source: Getty / Princess Diana Archive

She let a local girl sit on her lap during her visit to Lalapet High School in Hyderabad, India, in February 1992.

17 / 29
Diana talked with school children during a visit in Seoul, Korea, in November 1992.
Image Source: Getty / Princess Diana Archive

Diana talked with school children during a visit in Seoul, Korea, in November 1992.

18 / 29
Princess Diana picked up a gift from a young fan as she rode in a Land Rover at the Hands Oval sportsground in Bunbury, Australia, in April 1983.
Image Source: Getty / Princess Diana Archive

Princess Diana picked up a gift from a young fan as she rode in a Land Rover at the Hands Oval sportsground in Bunbury, Australia, in April 1983.

19 / 29
Princess Diana, along with Prince Charles, met with a group of children in New Zealand for an official welcoming ceremony in April 1983.
Image Source: Getty / Princess Diana Archive

Princess Diana, along with Prince Charles, met with a group of children in New Zealand for an official welcoming ceremony in April 1983.

20 / 29
Diana met with local children during a visit to Macedon, Victoria, in November 1985.
Image Source: Getty / Princess Diana Archive

Diana met with local children during a visit to Macedon, Victoria, in November 1985.

21 / 29
Diana offered a warm hug as she visited the Chinatown district of Liverpool, England, in April 1982.
Image Source: Getty / Princess Diana Archive

Diana offered a warm hug as she visited the Chinatown district of Liverpool, England, in April 1982.

22 / 29
Diana accepted flowers from a young child while visiting Wrexham, Wales, in November 1982.
Image Source: Getty / Bob Thomas/Popperfoto

Diana accepted flowers from a young child while visiting Wrexham, Wales, in November 1982.

23 / 29
Diana met with children nominated for Children of Courage Awards at Westminster Abbey in December 1985.
Image Source: Getty / Tim Graham

Diana met with children nominated for Children of Courage Awards at Westminster Abbey in December 1985.

24 / 29
Diana accepted flowers from a young boy at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in June 1995.
Image Source: Getty / Julian Parker

Diana accepted flowers from a young boy at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in June 1995.

25 / 29
Diana cradled a sick child in her arms during her visit to Imran Khan's cancer hospital in Lahore, Pakistan, during April 1996.
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein

Diana cradled a sick child in her arms during her visit to Imran Khan's cancer hospital in Lahore, Pakistan, during April 1996.

26 / 29
Diana accepted flowers from a young girl after landing in La Spezia, Italy, in April 1985.
Image Source: Getty / Anwar Hussein

Diana accepted flowers from a young girl after landing in La Spezia, Italy, in April 1985.

27 / 29
Diana sweetly wiped a boy's cheek during a royal appearance.
Image Source: Getty / David Levenson

Diana sweetly wiped a boy's cheek during a royal appearance.

28 / 29
Diana let a little girl play with her necklace while visiting a hostel for abandoned children suffering from AIDS in São Paulo, Brazil, in April 1991.
Image Source: Getty / Tim Graham

Diana let a little girl play with her necklace while visiting a hostel for abandoned children suffering from AIDS in São Paulo, Brazil, in April 1991.

29 / 29
