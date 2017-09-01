Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden Welcome Their Second Child!

 Skip Nav
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden are officially parents of two! The pair welcomed their second child on Thursday, the Swedish Royal Court revealed in a press release. "The Office of The Marshal of the Realm is delighted to announce that HRH Princess Sofia gave birth to a healthy child at 11:24 a.m. on August 31 at Danderyd Hospital," a family spokesperson said. "Both mother and child are in good health." Shortly after the birth, Carl told reporters, "We are really happy. It's a very cute boy." The little one's name has still not yet been revealed. Sofia and Carl, who tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in June 2015, are also parents to Prince Alexander, whom they welcomed in April 2016. Congratulations to the growing family!

