 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Priyanka Chopra Had an Epic Response to This Sexist Description of Meghan Markle
Cannes Film festival
Cannes We Just Take a Minute to Talk About Colin Farrell?
Celebrity Interviews
Kit Harington's Sexy Esquire Photos Will Make You Want to Go Beyond His Wall
The Royals
The Badass Move Princess Diana Pulled After Finding Out About Charles's Affair
The Royals
How the Royal Family Is Spreading Hope Following the Manchester Concert Attack

Priyanka Chopra Talking Meghan Markle on Wendy Williams 2017

Priyanka Chopra Had an Epic Response to This Sexist Description of Meghan Markle

I just want to apologise straight away if my writing seems a little off, because I'm still recovering from the whiplash I experienced watching Priyanka Chopra shut down Wendy Williams faster than the speed of light on Wednesday. While appearing on The Wendy Williams Show, the actress discussed everything from her new movie Baywatch to why she couldn't care less about walking the Met Gala red carpet without a man on her arm. Then, the conversation turned to the subject of one of Priyanka's pals. "You're friends with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's girlfriend?" Wendy asked, likely not anticipating the burn headed her way. "Also Meghan Markle, actress, Suits, her achievements," Priyanka pointed out. "Just saying."

Wendy forged ahead, asking if Priyanka will serve as a bridesmaid in Meghan's wedding if Harry ever pops the question. "I'm not that close to her," Priyanka said, attempting to shift the conversation. "I guess I'll know once I get the invite, if I'm even invited." Fortunately, it was enough for Wendy to take the hint and apologise for being "nosy," but the jury's still out on whether or not she understood why reducing a woman to her partner's identity was so wrong. Anyway, definitely go see Baywatch!

Join the conversation
The Wendy Williams ShowCelebrity FriendshipsPriyanka ChopraWendy WilliamsMeghan MarkleViral Videos
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Theories
Wait — Are These 2 Badass Game of Thrones Women Joining Forces in Season 7?
by Brinton Parker
Woman Is Surrogate For Sister's Twins
touching stories
After 1 Woman Had 9 Miscarriages, Her Sister Gave Her the Gift of Twins
by Lauren Levy
Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford Cute Moments
Dylan Minnette
We Kinda Get Why Everyone Is Shipping Dylan Minnette and Katherine Langford
by Caitlin Hacker
Naomi Campbell Talking About Paris Attack January 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Naomi Campbell Reveals She Was Horrifically Attacked in Paris in 2012
by Caitlin Hacker
Dad's Open Letter to Ariana Grande After Manchester Attack
World News
This Dad's Open Letter to Ariana Grande Is Going Viral For All the Right Reasons
by Genevieve Rota
Parenting Videos
You'll Have Lots of Feelings About These Pregnant Bellies "Disappearing"
by Alessia Santoro
IMomSoHard Video About Swimsuit Double Standards
Summer
These Mums Talking About Swimsuits Will Have You Nodding So Hard Your Head Will Fall Off
by Kate Schweitzer
Priyanka Chopra at the 2017 People's Choice Awards
Award Season
Priyanka Chopra Twirls on the Red Carpet After Recovering From a Scary Accident
by Quinn Keaney
Cast of It at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Award Season
The Cast of It Attends the MTV Movie and TV Awards Without Any Clowns, Thank God
by Quinn Keaney
Game of Thrones Fan Film Prequel
Theories
Ned Stark's Brother Makes an Appearance in This Epic Game of Thrones Prequel
by Brinton Parker
Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards Are Engaged
Anna Heinrich
by Kate McGregor
Priyanka Chopra Sally LaPointe People's Choice Awards 2017
Award Season
Priyanka Chopra's People's Choice Awards Look Isn't a Dress — It's an Optical Illusion
by Samantha Netkin
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds