 Skip Nav
Award Season
50 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
fenty beauty
16 People Who Are Just Now Finding Out That Fenty Is Rihanna's Last Name
Celebrity Instagrams
Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian Are Expecting Their First Child!
Jodie Whittaker
Benedict Cumberbatch on the New Doctor Who: "Why Can't It Be a Woman?"

The Punisher TV Show Trailer

The Punisher's Brutal New Trailer Is Already More Exciting Than Any Other Marvel Show

I know that The Punisher isn't out yet (and the release date is still TBD), but I'm just going to go ahead and call it: it's going to be Netflix's most exciting entry into the Marvel universe yet. Jon Bernthal is reprising his role as the hypermoralistic badass Frank Castle, who's on a mission to uncover the truth about (and get revenge for) the murder of his wife and children. In addition to tons of blood, guts, and John Wick-worthy fight scenes, it looks like Daredevil's Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) will also make an appearance. Iron Fist doesn't stand a chance.

Join the conversation
The PunisherNetflixTVMarvel
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Working Parents
This Husband's Letter to His Wife Will Change the Way You Think of Stay-at-Home Mums
by Perri Konecky
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds