Queen Elizabeth II Offers Her Condolences to Victims of Hurricane Harvey

There has been an outpouring of support from celebrities following the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. Queen Elizabeth II is now offering her condolences to the victims, releasing a heartfelt statement on Saturday. "I was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and the devastation following the recent terrible floods caused by Hurricane Harvey," she wrote. The queen went on to say that her "thoughts and prayers" were with those affected. Read her full letter of condolences ahead.

I was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and the devastation following the recent terrible floods caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Prince Philip and I send our sincere condolences to the victims of this disaster, to those who have lost loved ones, and to those who have seen their homes and property destroyed. My thoughts and prayers are with those affected.

Hurricane Harvey Queen Elizabeth II
