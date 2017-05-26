 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Young Manchester Bombing Victims Get a Special Visit From Queen Elizabeth II
Cannes Film festival
Cannes We Just Take a Minute to Talk About Colin Farrell?
Younes Bendjima
Kourtney Kardashian Cruises Around Cannes With Her Very Young, Very Hot New Man
Celebrity Kids
Carrie Fisher Took a Beautiful Photo With Billie Lourd a Few Months Before Her Death
Celebrity Interviews
Kit Harington's Sexy Esquire Photos Will Make You Want to Go Beyond His Wall

Queen Elizabeth II Visiting Manchester Victims in Hospital

Young Manchester Bombing Victims Get a Special Visit From Queen Elizabeth II

View in slideshow
Young Manchester Bombing Victims Get a Special Visit From Queen Elizabeth II
Image Source: Getty

The deadly terror attack outside of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, on Monday night left 22 dead and over 50 injured. After the explosion, the royal family reached out to share their "deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event," and on Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II personally visited a few of the attack's youngest victims in the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. Millie Robson, 15, wore an Ariana Grande t-shirt and a big smile while chatting with the queen, who later called the suicide bombing "dreadful" and "very wicked." The 91-year-old monarch also spoke to 14-year-old patient Evie Mills, who received tickets to Ariana's show as a birthday present, as well as Amy Barlow, 12, who was there with her mother and father.

The queen reassured them all that "everyone is united" following the attack. "It's not something you expect at all," she told Millie's father, who said he was waiting outside the exit of the arena when the bomb went off. Before she was injured, Millie had met Ariana backstage after winning VIP passes. The pop star — who's been recovering at home in Florida with the help of boyfriend Mac Miller — wasn't physically harmed in the attack, but tweeted to fans that she was "so so sorry."

In the queen's official statement after the explosion, she made sure to call out everyone who helped save lives. "I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care," she said. "And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity." After meeting the victims, Queen Elizabeth took some time to thank the doctors, nurses, and other staff in person during her brief tour of the hospital.

Young Manchester Bombing Victims Get a Special Visit From Queen Elizabeth II
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
1 / 10
Young Manchester Bombing Victims Get a Special Visit From Queen Elizabeth II
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
2 / 10
Young Manchester Bombing Victims Get a Special Visit From Queen Elizabeth II
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
3 / 10
Young Manchester Bombing Victims Get a Special Visit From Queen Elizabeth II
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
4 / 10
Young Manchester Bombing Victims Get a Special Visit From Queen Elizabeth II
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
5 / 10
Young Manchester Bombing Victims Get a Special Visit From Queen Elizabeth II
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
6 / 10
Young Manchester Bombing Victims Get a Special Visit From Queen Elizabeth II
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
7 / 10
Young Manchester Bombing Victims Get a Special Visit From Queen Elizabeth II
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
8 / 10
Young Manchester Bombing Victims Get a Special Visit From Queen Elizabeth II
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
9 / 10
Young Manchester Bombing Victims Get a Special Visit From Queen Elizabeth II
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
10 / 10
Join the conversation
Manchester AttackThe British RoyalsQueen Elizabeth IIThe RoyalsCelebrity Philanthropy
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
beginner workouts
The Quiet At-Home Workout That Crushes Calories
by Anna Renderer
Social Media Pregnancy Announcements
Pregnancy Announcements
Mum Reveals Why She Was "Emotionally Gutted" When Someone Revealed Her Pregnancy First
by Lauren Levy
How to Lose Weight in a Week
Weight Loss
Drop Half a Kilo By Next Week With This Plan
by Jenny Sugar
Dad's Open Letter to Ariana Grande After Manchester Attack
World News
This Dad's Open Letter to Ariana Grande Is Going Viral For All the Right Reasons
by Genevieve Rota
Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil
Summer Beauty
Each of Clarins's New Lip Oils Has an Awesome Secret Function!
by Lauren Levinson
Manchester Attack
Mum's Open Letter to Her Child After the Manchester Attack: "Monsters Can't Kill Love"
by Lauren Levy
Gigi Gorgeous on Transitioning and Her Family Interview
LGBTQ
YouTube Sensation Gigi Gorgeous: "Even Though I'm Transgender, My Family Loves Me"
by Kirbie Johnson
Melisandre and Daenerys in Game of Thrones Season 7
Theories
Wait — Are These 2 Badass Game of Thrones Women Joining Forces in Season 7?
by Brinton Parker
Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards Are Engaged
Anna Heinrich
by Kate McGregor
Met Gala 2017
Red Carpet
Celebs Reveal Their Favourite Outfits Growing Up on the Met Gala Red Carpet
by Lindsay Miller
Beauty and the Beast Feminist Belle (Video)
POPSUGAR Rush
Get Ready For a "Fiercely" Feminist Belle
by Lindsay Miller
Eva Gutowski on Bullying
Influencers
YouTuber Eva Gutowski on How She Avoided Getting Bullied in High School
by Kirbie Johnson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds