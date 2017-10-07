 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Line of Succession to the British Throne Has More People Than You May Have Thought
Celebrity Interviews
Unlike the Rest of the World, Kate Winslet "Never Fancied" Leonardo DiCaprio
Celebrity Kids
Quite Understandably, Lionel Richie Is "Scared to Death" of Daughter Sofia Dating Scott Disick
Celebrity quotes
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall Are Beefing Over SATC, and It's Breaking Our Hearts

Queen Sofia of Spain Wedding Pictures

This Is the Wedding That Brought Together 2 of the Most Powerful Royal Families

View In Slideshow
This Is the Wedding That Brought Together 2 of the Most Powerful Royal Families
Image Source: Getty

Queen Sofía and her husband, King Juan Carlos I, ruled over Spain for 39 years, which is why it might shock you to find out their marriage didn't actually start in the country. The royal couple married in Athens on May 14, 1962, but there's a good reason for why the nuptials didn't take place at the cathedral in Madrid, like the wedding of the current king, their son, Felipe VI.

The now queen consort was then known as Princess Sophia Margarita Victoria Frederica of Greece, the oldest daughter of King Paul and Queen Frederica. She met Prince Juan Carlos on a cruise through the Greek Islands in 1954, and she reconnected with him at a wedding just a year before they married. The third cousins (they are both descendants of Queen Victoria of England) might have wanted their wedding to take place in Spain, but in 1962, Juan Carlos and his family were officially in exile in Rome, since the monarchy was dissolved in 1931 during a period of military rule and political instability.

The couple instead married in Athens in three ceremonies: a Catholic one at the Cathedral of Saint Dionysius the Areopagite, a Greek Orthodox one at the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Annunciation, and a civil union at the Royal Palace in Athens. Sophia, who wed in a stunning lace dress by Jean Dessès, officially gave up her right to the Greek throne by becoming Roman Catholic and adopting the Spanish spelling of her name. The couple soon was allowed to return to Madrid, and they settled at the Zarzuela Palace before Juan Carlos officially became Prince of Spain in 1969 and king after the death of military dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

This Is the Wedding That Brought Together 2 of the Most Powerful Royal Families
Image Source: Getty / Hulton Deutsch
1 / 6
This Is the Wedding That Brought Together 2 of the Most Powerful Royal Families
Image Source: Getty / AFP
2 / 6
This Is the Wedding That Brought Together 2 of the Most Powerful Royal Families
Image Source: Getty / AFP
3 / 6
This Is the Wedding That Brought Together 2 of the Most Powerful Royal Families
Image Source: Getty / AFP
4 / 6
This Is the Wedding That Brought Together 2 of the Most Powerful Royal Families
Image Source: Getty / Bettmann
5 / 6
This Is the Wedding That Brought Together 2 of the Most Powerful Royal Families
Image Source: Getty / Bettmann
6 / 6
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity WeddingsCelebrity FactsThe RoyalsQueen Sofia
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
The Royals
Could Will and Kate's Third Child Affect Prince Harry's Wedding Plans?
by Marcia Moody
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Engaged?
The Royals
There's a Teeny-Tiny Chance That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Already Engaged
by Brittney Stephens
British Royal Family Succession
The Royals
The Line of Succession to the British Throne Has More People Than You May Have Thought
by Brittney Stephens
What Is a Regnal Name?
The Royals
Unravelling the Mystery of Regnal Names: Why Prince Charles May Become King George VII
by Marcia Moody
What Nail Polish Does Queen Elizabeth II Wear?
Nails
Queen Elizabeth Has Been Wearing the Same Nail Colour For 28 Years — and It's Only $14
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds