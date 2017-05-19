19/5/17 19/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Contestants 2017 The Bachelorette US: Meet the Diverse Group of Men Competing For Rachel's Heart 19 May, 2017 by Maggie Pehanick 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: ABC The Bachelorette is about to return on ABC, and we finally have a look at Rachel Lindsay's suitors! While she got to meet some early (on The Bachelor's "After the Final Rose" special), we're just seeing most of these guys for the first time. There are a ton of guys from her hometown of Dallas, and we're appreciating that ABC finally seems to have selected a diverse group of dudes. (Of course, they're still all super hot.) Until the show premieres on May 23, let's talk about the men competing for Rachel's heart. Adam What’s Your Reaction? Image Source: ABC Age: 27 Occupation: Real estate agent Hometown: Dallas First impression: He's from Dallas, which makes it really easy for Rachel. On the flip side, if they don't end up together, they'll both live in fear of running into each other at Starbucks. Alex Image Source: ABC Age: 28 Occupation: Information systems supervisor Hometown: Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan First impression: Um, we can stop right here, no? Jesus, look at this guy's face. LOOK AT IT. Anthony Image Source: ABC Age: 26 Occupation: Education software manager Hometown: Chicago First impression: Ah, the first of several men from Chicago. Seriously, there are four. Blake E. Image Source: ABC Age: 31 Occupation: Aspiring drummer Hometown: Marina del Rey, California First impression: I'm going to need a definition of "aspiring drummer." Does that mean he's in a band that hasn't taken off yet, or does he have, like, a toy drum set? Blake K. Image Source: ABC Age: 29 Occupation: US Marine veteran Hometown: San Francisco First impression: Can someone photoshop this and tell me if his bicep is indeed as large as his head? Brady Image Source: ABC Age: 29 Occupation: Male model Hometown: Miami First impression: I have two questions here. 1. Why do we feel the need to say "male" model? We don't say "female model." Aren't they all just models? 2. Oh man, 29 is like 40 for models. Hope Brady has a backup career. Bryan Image Source: ABC Age: 37 Occupation: Chiropractor Hometown: Miami First impression: This man is not 37. Bryce Image Source: ABC Age: 30 Occupation: Firefighter Hometown: Orlando, Florida First impression: The firefighter always has a fighting shot. Ryan Sutter won Trista's hand, and Grant did pretty well for himself with JoJo. Dean Image Source: ABC Age: 26 Occupation: Start-up recruiter Hometown: Venice, California First impression: He seems lovely, like a piece of sourdough toast. DeMario Image Source: ABC Age: 30 Occupation: Executive recruiter Hometown: Century City, California First impression: Oh, DeMario sees Dean's "start-up recruiter" and raises him to "executive recruiter." I see how it is. Eric Image Source: ABC Age: 29 Occupation: Personal trainer Hometown: Los Angeles First impression: I could see Rachel with a personal trainer. She's smart as hell, but she still seems like a physically fit gal. Fred Image Source: ABC Age: 27 Occupation: Executive assistant Hometown: Dallas First impression: Is he the first contestant who's insisted on wearing a sweater/collared shirt combo? Where's Carlton? Grant Image Source: ABC Age: 29 Occupation: Emergency medicine physician Hometown: New York City First impression: Haven't we seen this guy on literally every season of The Bachelorette? Ignacio "Iggy" Image Source: ABC Age: 30 Occupation: Consulting firm CEO Hometown: Chicago First impression: I can't tell if he's short. Can you tell if he's short? It's important. Jack Image Source: ABC Age: 32 Occupation: Attorney Hometown: Dallas First impression: This guy MIGHT be the long-lost Property Brothers triplet. Jamey Image Source: ABC Age: 32 Occupation: Sales account executive Hometown: Santa Monica, California First impression: This poor guy's gotta be sick of spelling his name out for people. Jedidiah Image Source: ABC Age: 35 Occupation: ER physician Hometown: Augusta, Georgia First impression: A single, handsome doctor in his mid-30s . . . something is wrong here. Where's his goiter? Jonathan Image Source: ABC Age: 31 Occupation: Tickle monster Hometown: New Smyrna Beach, Florida First impression: Bye. Josiah Image Source: ABC Age: 28 Occupation: Prosecuting attorney Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida First impression: Ohhh, a fellow attorney could mean fireworks. Then again, maybe they're too similar to get along? Kenneth "Diggy" Image Source: ABC Age: 31 Occupation: Senior inventory analyst Hometown: Chicago First impression: Well, hello, you in your adorable glasses! Kenny Image Source: ABC Age: 35 Occupation: Professional wrestler Hometown: Las Vegas First impression: Oh, we are going to have FUN guessing his stage name. Can't wait for him to serve as the bouncer between whichever two guys start beef with each other and threaten to beat the other one up. Kyle Image Source: ABC Age: 26 Occupation: Marketing consultant Hometown: Los Angeles First impression: Call me jaded, but I don't trust handsome young guys from Los Angeles. Lee Image Source: ABC Age: 30 Occupation: Singer/songwriter Hometown: Nashville First impression: The obligatory singer/songwriter from Nashville, of course. Lucas Image Source: ABC Age: 30 Occupation: "Whaboom" Hometown: Santa Monica, California/li> First impression: Why is the Whaboom winking at us? Don't wink at me. Y'all don't know me. Matthew "Matt" Image Source: ABC Age: 32 Occupation: Construction sales rep Hometown: Meriden, Connecticut First impression: Why not just say your name is Matt instead of making it look like your wacky nickname is Matt? I'm gonna call you Goober instead. Michael Image Source: ABC Age: 26 Occupation: Former professional basketball player Hometown: Chicago First impression: Yeah, you're a former pro, but what have you done for me lately? Milton Image Source: ABC Age: 31 Occupation: Hotel recreation supervisor Hometown: North Bay Village, Florida First impression: I definitely need more details about being a "hotel recreation supervisor." Does he watch the water slide? Mohit Image Source: ABC Age: 26 Occupation: Product manager Hometown: Pacifica, California First impression: Comin' in hot with that casual look, eh, Mohit? Peter Image Source: ABC Age: 31 Occupation: Business owner Hometown: Madison, Wisconsin First impression: ALWAYS be suspicious of the small business owner. Robert "Rob" Image Source: ABC Age: 30 Occupation: Law student Hometown: Houston, Texas First impression: I think he's really hot, but I have to see him in motion. I'll keep an eye on him come May 22. Will Image Source: ABC Age: 28 Occupation: Sales manager Hometown: Miami First impression: I get a good feeling from this gentleman. Looks like he has nice parents. Rachel LindsayTVThe Bachelorette