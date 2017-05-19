The Bachelorette US: Meet the Diverse Group of Men Competing For Rachel's Heart

 Skip Nav
Image Source: ABC

The Bachelorette is about to return on ABC, and we finally have a look at Rachel Lindsay's suitors! While she got to meet some early (on The Bachelor's "After the Final Rose" special), we're just seeing most of these guys for the first time. There are a ton of guys from her hometown of Dallas, and we're appreciating that ABC finally seems to have selected a diverse group of dudes. (Of course, they're still all super hot.) Until the show premieres on May 23, let's talk about the men competing for Rachel's heart.

Adam
Adam
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 27
  • Occupation: Real estate agent
  • Hometown: Dallas
  • First impression: He's from Dallas, which makes it really easy for Rachel. On the flip side, if they don't end up together, they'll both live in fear of running into each other at Starbucks.
1 / 31
Alex
Alex
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 28
  • Occupation: Information systems supervisor
  • Hometown: Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan
  • First impression: Um, we can stop right here, no? Jesus, look at this guy's face. LOOK AT IT.
2 / 31
Anthony
Anthony
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 26
  • Occupation: Education software manager
  • Hometown: Chicago
  • First impression: Ah, the first of several men from Chicago. Seriously, there are four.
3 / 31
Blake E.
Blake E.
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 31
  • Occupation: Aspiring drummer
  • Hometown: Marina del Rey, California
  • First impression: I'm going to need a definition of "aspiring drummer." Does that mean he's in a band that hasn't taken off yet, or does he have, like, a toy drum set?
4 / 31
Blake K.
Blake K.
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 29
  • Occupation: US Marine veteran
  • Hometown: San Francisco
  • First impression: Can someone photoshop this and tell me if his bicep is indeed as large as his head?
5 / 31
Brady
Brady
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 29
  • Occupation: Male model
  • Hometown: Miami
  • First impression: I have two questions here. 1. Why do we feel the need to say "male" model? We don't say "female model." Aren't they all just models? 2. Oh man, 29 is like 40 for models. Hope Brady has a backup career.
6 / 31
Bryan
Bryan
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 37
  • Occupation: Chiropractor
  • Hometown: Miami
  • First impression: This man is not 37.
7 / 31
Bryce
Bryce
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 30
  • Occupation: Firefighter
  • Hometown: Orlando, Florida
  • First impression: The firefighter always has a fighting shot. Ryan Sutter won Trista's hand, and Grant did pretty well for himself with JoJo.
8 / 31
Dean
Dean
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 26
  • Occupation: Start-up recruiter
  • Hometown: Venice, California
  • First impression: He seems lovely, like a piece of sourdough toast.
9 / 31
DeMario
DeMario
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 30
  • Occupation: Executive recruiter
  • Hometown: Century City, California
  • First impression: Oh, DeMario sees Dean's "start-up recruiter" and raises him to "executive recruiter." I see how it is.
10 / 31
Eric
Eric
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 29
  • Occupation: Personal trainer
  • Hometown: Los Angeles
  • First impression: I could see Rachel with a personal trainer. She's smart as hell, but she still seems like a physically fit gal.
11 / 31
Fred
Fred
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 27
  • Occupation: Executive assistant
  • Hometown: Dallas
  • First impression: Is he the first contestant who's insisted on wearing a sweater/collared shirt combo? Where's Carlton?
12 / 31
Grant
Grant
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 29
  • Occupation: Emergency medicine physician
  • Hometown: New York City
  • First impression: Haven't we seen this guy on literally every season of The Bachelorette?
13 / 31
Ignacio "Iggy"
Ignacio "Iggy"
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 30
  • Occupation: Consulting firm CEO
  • Hometown: Chicago
  • First impression: I can't tell if he's short. Can you tell if he's short? It's important.
14 / 31
Jack
Jack
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 32
  • Occupation: Attorney
  • Hometown: Dallas
  • First impression: This guy MIGHT be the long-lost Property Brothers triplet.
15 / 31
Jamey
Jamey
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 32
  • Occupation: Sales account executive
  • Hometown: Santa Monica, California
  • First impression: This poor guy's gotta be sick of spelling his name out for people.
16 / 31
Jedidiah
Jedidiah
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 35
  • Occupation: ER physician
  • Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
  • First impression: A single, handsome doctor in his mid-30s . . . something is wrong here. Where's his goiter?
17 / 31
Jonathan
Jonathan
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 31
  • Occupation: Tickle monster
  • Hometown: New Smyrna Beach, Florida
  • First impression: Bye.
18 / 31
Josiah
Josiah
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 28
  • Occupation: Prosecuting attorney
  • Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  • First impression: Ohhh, a fellow attorney could mean fireworks. Then again, maybe they're too similar to get along?
19 / 31
Kenneth "Diggy"
Kenneth "Diggy"
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 31
  • Occupation: Senior inventory analyst
  • Hometown: Chicago
  • First impression: Well, hello, you in your adorable glasses!
20 / 31
Kenny
Kenny
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 35
  • Occupation: Professional wrestler
  • Hometown: Las Vegas
  • First impression: Oh, we are going to have FUN guessing his stage name. Can't wait for him to serve as the bouncer between whichever two guys start beef with each other and threaten to beat the other one up.
21 / 31
Kyle
Kyle
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 26
  • Occupation: Marketing consultant
  • Hometown: Los Angeles
  • First impression: Call me jaded, but I don't trust handsome young guys from Los Angeles.
22 / 31
Lee
Lee
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 30
  • Occupation: Singer/songwriter
  • Hometown: Nashville
  • First impression: The obligatory singer/songwriter from Nashville, of course.
23 / 31
Lucas
Lucas
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 30
  • Occupation: "Whaboom"
  • Hometown: Santa Monica, California/li>
  • First impression: Why is the Whaboom winking at us? Don't wink at me. Y'all don't know me.
24 / 31
Matthew "Matt"
Matthew "Matt"
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 32
  • Occupation: Construction sales rep
  • Hometown: Meriden, Connecticut
  • First impression: Why not just say your name is Matt instead of making it look like your wacky nickname is Matt? I'm gonna call you Goober instead.
25 / 31
Michael
Michael
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 26
  • Occupation: Former professional basketball player
  • Hometown: Chicago
  • First impression: Yeah, you're a former pro, but what have you done for me lately?
26 / 31
Milton
Milton
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 31
  • Occupation: Hotel recreation supervisor
  • Hometown: North Bay Village, Florida
  • First impression: I definitely need more details about being a "hotel recreation supervisor." Does he watch the water slide?
27 / 31
Mohit
Mohit
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 26
  • Occupation: Product manager
  • Hometown: Pacifica, California
  • First impression: Comin' in hot with that casual look, eh, Mohit?
28 / 31
Peter
Peter
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 31
  • Occupation: Business owner
  • Hometown: Madison, Wisconsin
  • First impression: ALWAYS be suspicious of the small business owner.
29 / 31
Robert "Rob"
Robert "Rob"
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 30
  • Occupation: Law student
  • Hometown: Houston, Texas
  • First impression: I think he's really hot, but I have to see him in motion. I'll keep an eye on him come May 22.
30 / 31
Will
Will
Image Source: ABC
  • Age: 28
  • Occupation: Sales manager
  • Hometown: Miami
  • First impression: I get a good feeling from this gentleman. Looks like he has nice parents.
31 / 31
