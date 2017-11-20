 Skip Nav
Award Season
We Can't Figure Out Pink's True Feelings For Christina Aguilera's AMAs Performance
Music
Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think
Celebrity Facts
4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet
The Royals
The Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2017 — So Far!

Reactions to BTS at the American Music Awards 2017

BTS's AMAs Performance Brought Out the Most Extra Reactions

View In Slideshow
BTS's AMAs Performance Brought Out the Most Extra Reactions
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter

When BTS wasn't hype over meeting other celebrities at the American Music Awards, they were getting ready to take the stage. Rap Monster, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook made history as the first K-pop group to perform at the award show. The best part is the reaction fans had to the performance — people in the audience danced freaked out, one person even cried, and over on Twitter, the reactions were even more extra.

Related
K-Pop Cuties BTS Have Arrived at the AMAs and the World Isn't Ready
1 / 11
2 / 11
3 / 11
4 / 11
5 / 11
6 / 11
7 / 11
8 / 11
9 / 11
10 / 11
11 / 11
Join the conversation
K-PopBTSAward SeasonAMAsAmerican Music Awards
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Award Season
Pink Performs on a Skyscraper at the AMAs, and Everyone Else Can Go Home Now
by Terry Carter
Pink's Reaction During Christina Aguilera's AMAs Performance
Award Season
We Can't Figure Out Pink's True Feelings For Christina Aguilera's AMAs Performance
by Brittney Stephens
Zedd and Alessia Cara American Music Awards Performance 2017
Award Season
Zedd and Alessia Cara Deliver a Stripped-Down Version of "Stay" at the AMAs
by Terry Carter
BTS Performance at 2017 American Music Awards
Award Season
Watch BTS Completely Blow Their Debut AMAs Performance Out of the Water
by Ashling Lee
Stranger Things Cast at the 2017 American Music Awards
Award Season
The Stranger Things Kids Left Hawkins For a Night Out at the AMAs
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds