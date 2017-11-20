20/11/17 20/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Award Season Reactions to BTS at the American Music Awards 2017 BTS's AMAs Performance Brought Out the Most Extra Reactions 20 November, 2017 by Celia Fernandez 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter When BTS wasn't hype over meeting other celebrities at the American Music Awards, they were getting ready to take the stage. Rap Monster, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook made history as the first K-pop group to perform at the award show. The best part is the reaction fans had to the performance — people in the audience danced freaked out, one person even cried, and over on Twitter, the reactions were even more extra. RelatedK-Pop Cuties BTS Have Arrived at the AMAs and the World Isn't Ready YOU SEE THAT? YOU SEE HOW THEY WERE SINGING, DANCING, RAPPING AT THE SAME TIME? YOU FEEL THEIR STAGE PRESENCE? T H A T WAS A PERFORMANCE #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/ceb8sa5SJK— dayana (@producerknj) November 20, 2017 1 / 11 that was thE BEST performance of the night everyone was dancing and enjoying it and im SO HAPPY bts just did THAT and im so PROUD 💗💗 #BTSxAMAs #AMAs pic.twitter.com/FzbO6DMnQE— min yoongi #BTSxAMAs (@yoongiposts) November 20, 2017 2 / 11 THIS IS HOW DREAMS COMES TRUE #BTSxAMAs #AMAs pic.twitter.com/tzA0xo2AjC— han (@barbiefobia) November 20, 2017 3 / 11 Don't worry guys the fanchants were SOOOOOO loud!!!!! Honestly could barely hear the music half the time. 😂😂😂😂 Everyone's throats and lungs are gone. #BTSxAMAs #ARMYxAMAs— réh ⚡️⚡️⚡️at AMAs! (@honeygirlyoongi) November 20, 2017 4 / 11 Pass it on #AMAs #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/xoA1PJJfpR— ♚ (@KinglyNamjoon) November 20, 2017 5 / 11 THIS IS THE REAL SOUND OF THE FANCHANTS!! IM ON THE GROUND I CAN BARELY WALK OHMYGOD THIS IS AMAZING YALL ARE AMAZING WESTERNS SHOOK AF #AMAs #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/482F1vhjsu— “KOREAN, BUH LESH YOU” (@eolljjung) November 20, 2017 6 / 11 I CRIED SO HARD WHEN I SAW THE SMILE ON HIS FACE THIS KID IS AN ANGEL #BTSxAMAs #AMAs pic.twitter.com/BIx0ZZsy8R— léa ; #BTSxAMAs (@forprkjimin) November 20, 2017 7 / 11 IS THIS AN AWARD SHOW OR A BTS CONCERT #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/RYdfAiTzOT— 피닉쓰 🔍BTSxAMAs🔎 (@CUTAEHOON) November 20, 2017 8 / 11 legends ! #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/LG9U1QEaQM— ً (@yoongisoutfit) November 20, 2017 9 / 11 If the AMAs cameraman proved one thing today is that they are definitely not used to performances like BTS' , They truly on a whole other level. They're in 2017 while BTS is already in 2027 #BTSxAMAs— Izzy🌞INTERNATIONAL K-POP GROUP BTS 👑 (@ultpcysobi) November 20, 2017 10 / 11 LOOK HOW AMAZED PEOPLE WERESCREAMING,SHOUTING,STANDING,CRYING,CLAPPING,STANDING,FANCHATS,AMAZED. THERES SO MUCH MIXED EMOTION IM PROUD#BTSxAMAs#ARMYxAMAs#BTS#AMAspic.twitter.com/Kao97RtS0i— ραυℓιηє (@hiplikejimin) November 20, 2017 11 / 11 Join the conversation Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. K-PopBTSAward SeasonAMAsAmerican Music Awards