Twitter Is the Place to Be During The Bachelorette Finale

Sophie Monk's turn as The Bachelorette comes to a close tonight, and as the country awaits to see whether she'll pick Stu or Jarrod, avid watchers are taking to social media to share their many, many feels. Both men have been strong contenders since they appeared on the show — Jarrod scored the first date, kiss, and hasn't been shy in admitting his love for Sophie, while Stu, though a late-comer, has had chemistry with her from day dot. See the internet's funniest reactions to the finale below! Can we please see Stu in economy! #bacheloretteau pic.twitter.com/UkDbxZic9m— 🌈 Kiera 🌈 (@UnderYourPorch) October 26, 2017 1 / 7 There's two GOOOOYS I really LOIIIIIIKE. #BacheloretteAu pic.twitter.com/5zCOxOsAJN— Eliza Barr (@ElizaJBarr) October 26, 2017 2 / 7 "Traditionally I'm not bad with parents" BECAUSE YOU ARE ONE MATE #BacheloretteAU— Carly Heading (@carlyylalaa) October 26, 2017 3 / 7 Congrats Stu! You and Soph -what a future. You're Still married & with a vasectomy #romance #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/nGorbRnfTO— ed kavalee (@mredkavalee) October 26, 2017 4 / 7 I feel sorry for Stu's ex wife having to watch Stu say he hasn't been happy in 20 years and she 'doesn't have a laugh' #BacheloretteAU— Jessie Seaborn (@Jessica_Seaborn) October 26, 2017 5 / 7 Stu just referred to his ex-wife as the "one girl I was with for 15 years". Pretty sure she's not a 'girl' anymore, Stu.#BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/n6ON8ReDFY— Fiza Zali (@fizawanders) October 26, 2017 6 / 7 Jarrods gonna give them all matching pot plants #BacheloretteAU— Rose Levy (@_rose_ml) October 26, 2017 7 / 7