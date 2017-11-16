 Skip Nav
Award Season
23 Photos That Completely Capture the MTV EMAs
Reputation
20 People Whose Lives Were Changed After Taylor Swift Released Reputation
NSFW
30+ Celebrities You've Definitely Seen Naked on Social Media
Nostalgia
40+ Photos That Will Validate Your Decades-Long Crush on Jeff Goldblum

Reactions to Blake Shelton Being People's Sexiest Man Alive

People Had a Lot to Say About Blake Shelton Being Crowned Sexiest Man Alive

Image Source: Getty / Emma McIntyre

Blake Shelton was named People's Sexiest Man Alive this year, and let's just say people had a lot of feelings about it. While a select few were thrilled with the news, a majority of people just couldn't believe it. Some even went as far as to offer their own picks for who they think should have won. Keep reading for a look at some of the most hilarious Twitter reactions, and just remember there's always next year.



























Join the conversation
HumourBlake SheltonPeople's Sexiest Man AliveTwitter
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
Facebook Stories Added to Messenger, Events, Groups, Pages
Tech
It's About to Get a Whole Lot Easier to Use Stories For Everything You Do on Facebook
by Chelsea Hassler
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds