Outlander Reactions to Claire and Jamie's Outlander Sex Scene Outlander Fans Are Still Drooling Over That Adorably Awkward (and HOT) Sex Scene 24 October, 2017 by Quinn Keaney Image Source: Starz After a brief hiatus, Outlander returned on Sunday night with a highly (and hotly) anticipated scene between recently reunited lovebirds Claire and Jamie. The romantic as hell "Print Shop" scene — which begins in the previous episode when Jamie faints upon seeing his long-lost love — completely and totally delivers. Outlander doesn't shy away from acknowledging that Jamie and Claire's dynamic isn't what it used to be, and they need some time to find their old rhythms again. After catching up on each others' lives over dinner (and discussing their daughter, Brianna), the pair finally succumbs to the sexual tension in the room of the brothel where they're staying (yes, a brothel). They slowly strip down in a scene reminiscent of their wedding night and begin to discover each other all over again. It's the perfect mixture of fumbling awkwardness and the passion we've come to expect from them ("Do it now, and don't be gentle!"), which results in one of the most tender and memorable sex scenes in the show's history. Suffice it to say, fans had a lot of feelings about it, which they shared on Twitter. "Do it now and don't be gentle!"#Outlander #PrintShop pic.twitter.com/WrAiQk2zkK— We So Nerdy (@WeSoNerdy) October 23, 2017 1 / 13 "It's always been forever for me, Sassenach." I'm a puddle now. #Outlander #Printshop— Deborah Kennedy (@DebsterPA1) October 23, 2017 2 / 13 "I would very much like to kiss you. May I?""Yes."😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#Outlander pic.twitter.com/6qCg2IEP2i— Mary Lou (@mary_lou___) October 22, 2017 3 / 13 the entire #Outlander fandom rn pic.twitter.com/nY3s1Bj7wO— Jess (@jeda121) October 23, 2017 4 / 13 "There's the two of us now" Finally together 😭❤#Outlander #PrintShop pic.twitter.com/SRptXlE1sp— Debs (@DebsB_91) October 22, 2017 5 / 13 TATTOO THIS ON MY HEART. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/5KVlRlf7dW— Megs (@mandersonmsp84) October 23, 2017 6 / 13 Claire: don't you want to eat?Jamie: aye Me: 😳😏#Outlander #PrintShop— Caitlin Smith (@cait__smith) October 23, 2017 7 / 13 It's it just us or is watching Jamie use that printer HOT? 😍😍 #PrintShop #Outlander— OutlanderFanaticsWA (@OutlandrFanatic) October 23, 2017 8 / 13 Claire: Here are some pics of our daugh---Jamie: Imma let you finish but Willie is the best son of all time. OF ALL TIME. #Outlander— jen 🖤 (@mrsbalfe) October 23, 2017 9 / 13 Holy shit that was epic. And hot as hell. And so good.....💕 #printshop @Outlander_STARZ— Sara DePooter (@SDePooter) October 23, 2017 10 / 13 I hear ya, kid. #PrintShop #Outlander pic.twitter.com/CK8mmRUzYr— LaughOutLander (@LaughOutLander) October 23, 2017 11 / 13 Some like it hot 💥💥💥 #PrintShop #AMalcolm pic.twitter.com/rLAcfLHoMH— Huong Maith (@HuongMaith) October 23, 2017 12 / 13 his expression is everything. @SamHeughan RT @Outlander_STARZ: Our. Hearts. Are. Melting. #Outlander #PrintShop pic.twitter.com/x2jDIXzSsM— Donna (@akashathedamned) October 23, 2017 13 / 13