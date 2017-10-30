 Skip Nav
Wedding
This Is Us Star Justin Hartley Is Officially a Married Man
Red Carpet
Alexander Skarsgard Channels Bozo the Clown With His . . . Dazzling New Hairdo
Viral Videos
Timeless Vampire Jared Leto Tries to Guess His Own Age in Photos — and It Doesn't Go Well
Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
Thanks to Colton Haynes's Halloween Costume, You'll Never See Marge Simpson the Same Way Again

Reactions to Dart on Stranger Things

15 People Who Simply Cannot Handle Dart on Stranger Things

View In Slideshow
15 People Who Simply Cannot Handle Dart on Stranger Things
Image Source: Netflix

The friendships between the characters on Stranger Things are one of the best elements of the Netflix show, but season two has brought about a new, unlikely pairing that we can't stop talking about.

After Dustin stumbles across a tiny creature in the rubbish bin, he takes the little guy home — evicting Yertle the turtle from his tank — and shares a 3 Musketeers bar with his new pet before dubbing him d'Artagnan (Dart for short).

The gang isn't quite sure what to make of Dustin's bond with Dart, (though Will recognizes the creature from the Upside Down right away), but these tweets pretty much sum up the best reactions to Dustin and Dart's friendship . . . and that scene with the cat.

Spoilers for Stranger Things season two below!

1 / 15
2 / 15
3 / 15
4 / 15
5 / 15
6 / 15
7 / 15
8 / 15
9 / 15
10 / 15
11 / 15
12 / 15
13 / 15
14 / 15
15 / 15
Join the conversation
Stranger ThingsTVTwitter
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Stranger Things
Who Plays MadMax (aka Maxine) on Stranger Things?
by Andrea Reiher
Who Plays Debbie in Mindhunter?
Mindhunter
Get to Know the Rising Star Behind Mindhunter's Captivating Debbie
by Kelsey Garcia
Shannon Purser Interview For Stranger Things
shannon purser
Shannon Purser Worried That Nobody Would Watch Stranger Things
by Lucy Kenny
The Block 2017 Winners Elyse and Josh Auction Results
TV
The Winners of The Block 2017 Are . . . Josh and Elyse!
by Genevieve Rota
Is Billy's Mullet Real on Stranger Things?
Dacre Montgomery
Billy's Mullet Is the Biggest Breakout Star of Stranger Things Season 2
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds