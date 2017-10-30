30/10/17 30/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Stranger Things Reactions to Dart on Stranger Things 15 People Who Simply Cannot Handle Dart on Stranger Things 30 October, 2017 by Shontel Horne 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Netflix The friendships between the characters on Stranger Things are one of the best elements of the Netflix show, but season two has brought about a new, unlikely pairing that we can't stop talking about. After Dustin stumbles across a tiny creature in the rubbish bin, he takes the little guy home — evicting Yertle the turtle from his tank — and shares a 3 Musketeers bar with his new pet before dubbing him d'Artagnan (Dart for short). The gang isn't quite sure what to make of Dustin's bond with Dart, (though Will recognizes the creature from the Upside Down right away), but these tweets pretty much sum up the best reactions to Dustin and Dart's friendship . . . and that scene with the cat. Spoilers for Stranger Things season two below! Dustin adopting Dart is every crazy dog lover's spirit animal #StrangerThings #doglovers— Aradhana Gahlaut (@awkwardXtrovert) October 28, 2017 1 / 15 Friendship between Dustin and Dart got me like #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/0S4pbk9Kjs— J (@yup_its_jai) October 28, 2017 2 / 15 Get you someone who looks at you like Dustin Henderson looks at Dart #StrangersThings2— meaghan wray (@mggghn) October 28, 2017 3 / 15 I want someone to take care of me the way Dustin takes care of Dart— Maria (@cakefacedcutie) October 27, 2017 4 / 15 Yeah, Dart is BAD news, Dustin. #StrangersThings2— Tameka Green (@Tameka_Green) October 28, 2017 5 / 15 #StrangerThings Mew-mew (Dustin's cat) was eaten by Dart!!! Nooooo!!!!! #RememberMewmew pic.twitter.com/Ka73mV6f6C— Alejandro Gómez (@AmazinMax) October 27, 2017 6 / 15 I’M SO MAD AT DUSTIN LIKE WHY DID HE KEEP DART IN THE FIRST PLACE LIKE DO YOU SEE THE PROBLEM NOW— mom (@goghbees) October 28, 2017 7 / 15 Dustin: MY PRECIOUS SLIMEBALL OF A POLLYWOG I WILL PROTECT YOU Me: lol flush it it’s gonna eat your face #StrangerThingsS2— Quinlyn (@QuinnyandCo) October 28, 2017 8 / 15 if u didnt cry about Dart in stranger things ur a sociopath— n/a 🦇 (@nonavailable222) October 28, 2017 9 / 15 @Stranger_Things my reaction to the scene where Dart was eating Mew #justiceformew pic.twitter.com/aiTvlzdUqf— Reyna Flores (@reynaflores0615) October 28, 2017 10 / 15 OMG WTF Dart! Like I don't like cats either but geeze #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/z3tysxc9PV— Krystle (@Krystle_Pegcity) October 28, 2017 11 / 15 #strangerthings #spoilers I feel bad that Dart died, I mean the only bad thing he did was give the cat a hug... with his teeth, but still.— Nicholas (@dephigravity) October 28, 2017 12 / 15 DRASTIC THINGS HAVE HAPPENED AND I AM NOT OKAY ALSO THAT SCENE WITH DART AND MEWMEW WAS SUPER GORY I WAS NOT PREPARED #StrangerThings— 🌻Lucy🌻 (@that_book_gal) October 28, 2017 13 / 15 [STRANGER THINGS SPOILER]even tho dart killed dustin's cat and like 37 other people that last scene w him and dustin made me emo ngl— MacKenzie (@srslyfinnick) October 28, 2017 14 / 15 when you realize that dart died eating the nougat that he got from dustin #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/FIt16LmWen— kyle (@cityIightnouis) October 28, 2017 15 / 15 Join the conversation Stranger ThingsTVTwitter