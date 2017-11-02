02/11/17 02/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Stranger Things Reactions to Dustin's Cat Dying on Stranger Things You Don't Have to Be a Cat Person to Want #Justice4Mews 2 November, 2017 by Shannon Vestal Robson 5 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Netflix Mega cat-related spoilers for Stranger Things 2 below! It seems that Stranger Things always gives us someone to mourn because they meet some sort of unfortunate end without the requisite amount of grief. Whereas Justice For Barb was the rallying cry of season one, season two has elicited a need for justice for two characters: Bob Newby and Mews, Dustin's cat. The orange kitty is the companion of Dustin's adorable mum, and all Mews does is bring the Henderson family joy. So when Mews meets his gory end by being a snack for Dart, we were horrified — and we weren't alone (and I can't even think about how tearful and worried Dustin's mum is over the missing cat). Behold how the internet has clamoured to get some closure over Dustin's furry friend: Is Mews the new Barb? #Justiceformews— Mykaela (@Myktison) October 28, 2017 1 / 13 Mews: 1979-1984. Gone but never forgotten.#JusticeforMews @Stranger_Things pic.twitter.com/h63Xd5y0dh— Spooky E.B. Morgan (@EBmorgan812) October 29, 2017 2 / 13 A death I’ll never get over. #RIPMews #JusticeForMews #StrangerThings2 pic.twitter.com/tv2b0OJsyb— Keathley (@keathley_music) October 31, 2017 3 / 13 I got more emotional when the cat died in Stranger Things 2 than when Barb died in volume 1. There, I said it. #TeamMews #JusticeForMews— 👻Dimes (@DimesSSB) October 29, 2017 4 / 13 What does @Stranger_Things have against gingers?#JusticeforBarb #JusticeforMews #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/mvwVQQtDra— Angie Banshee 💀 (@korps) October 28, 2017 5 / 13 #JusticeForMews #StrangerThings and you know Dustin's mum is still looking for her in season 17— Andrea A Zephyr (@A2Zephyr) October 27, 2017 6 / 13 Happy almost Halloween. Stephan wants #justiceForMews #StrangerThingsS2 pic.twitter.com/YRfaugC21T— Karen Auld (@kcauld) October 31, 2017 7 / 13 You feed Dart nougat after what happened to Mews?! #catlivesmatter #JusticeForMews— Gyasi Sutton (@gyasisutton) October 27, 2017 8 / 13 #justiceForMews he never got to eat his dinner....he became demi-dog dinner 😭 pic.twitter.com/evluKfym2P— Nuria (@mootzermocher) October 30, 2017 9 / 13 110% will never be over Mews #justiceforMews #StrangerThings— Shiloh Sonatore (@ImShiloh) October 30, 2017 10 / 13 #JusticeForYertle #JusticeForMews #JusticeForBob THEY DESERVED BETTER AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA— Johnny 2049 (@jtman2012) October 28, 2017 11 / 13 Mews better get the same sendoff/outrage/fandom as Barb did that's all I'm SAYING. #justiceforMews #StrangerThings— Sarah Bee (@sarahbeestories) October 28, 2017 12 / 13 Fuck barb #JusticeForMews— Archie Smith (@__amjtdb) October 29, 2017 13 / 13 Join the conversation Stranger ThingsTVTwitter