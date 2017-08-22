22/8/17 22/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity TV Reactions to Jon Snow Bending the Knee on Game of Thrones The Jon and Daenerys Moment Everyone Has Been Waiting For Finally Happened 22 August, 2017 by Brinton Parker 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: HBO The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven. IT'S HAPPENED, EVERYBODY. STAY CALM. Jon Snow has officially bent the knee to Daenerys on Game of Thrones, and it was everything we hoped it would be and then some. There's sexual tension! There's nickname calling! There's hand holding! Consider us shook. And we're not the only ones . . . the entirety of the series's fandom essentially lost it over Jon and Daenerys's touching moment. Let's be real, everybody needs it after the heartbreak over Viserion's death, right? So let's focus on happier things, namely the future of the North's partnership with the Mother of Dragons. And if that's not enough positive distraction for you, then take a peek at the hilarious reactions to Tormund's friendship with the Hound! We need all the happiness we can get, OK? When Jon Snow holds your hand and calls you "my queen" 😍😍😍 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/VyfbMlpnh9— Diana ✨ (@msdianabeloved) August 21, 2017 1 / 14 Jon: Now how about MY QUEEN?Danny: #DemThrones #ThronesYall #GameOfThones pic.twitter.com/swvcCDtiL1— Danielle Allen (@MuvaDesign) August 21, 2017 2 / 14 Anyways I can't wait for the Northern Lords to declare Sansa Queen of the North when they find out Jon bent the knee to Dany— allie (@theonsgrevjoy) August 20, 2017 3 / 14 Jon called the Mother of Dragons Dany then My Queen❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/vHYRTTNDWE— Sassy76 (@volvored) August 21, 2017 4 / 14 Jon, months ago: I'm a prisoner! I want to be away from the Mad King's daughterJon now: Dany My Queen please never leave me! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/TxKNXcOVFI— Stefany (@SttefyG) August 21, 2017 5 / 14 Jon calling her Dany and then my queen had me like...#Jonerys #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Z7Uv3zGwfS— Carlisle Davidhizar (@MrsDavidhizar) August 21, 2017 6 / 14 Dany : " Can't remember the last person who called me Dany."Jon : "Alright, not Dany. How about my queen?" #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/hPd8WKu1kT— Hassan Cheema (@Gotoxytop1) August 21, 2017 7 / 14 "Alright, not Dany. How about my Queen?" #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/sOVFBlziYm— 💛🌻 (@JessBellerin) August 21, 2017 8 / 14 sansa: thank god ur home, u have no idea how difficult its been keeping ur position as kitn...jon: ha its k i bent the knee anywayssansa: pic.twitter.com/ngvqoYSuTD— lauren (@sansastcrk) August 16, 2017 9 / 14 Me 3 months ago: I will never ship Jonerys.Me watching 7x06: Jon called to Daeneys "my queen" It's so cute.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/QQePAIFzvt— Bumblebee. (@UnbrokenFaith16) August 21, 2017 10 / 14 Drogon bent the knee to Jon Snow before he bent the knee to Daenerys 😭— Tupperware Bandit (@oogsBay) August 20, 2017 11 / 14 dany with jon in front of sansa and all the northern lords after they spent a month fucking and jon bent the knee pic.twitter.com/MrZh5R66IO— zoë (@mulholIandr) August 19, 2017 12 / 14 What about "my queen"? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Keu33dNWqA— Aravis. (@summerbromance) August 21, 2017 13 / 14 Dany, my queen. ❤️This scene melted my heart.#GameOfThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/RG9OrFzEyo— Luísa Regadas (@luisasregadas) August 21, 2017 14 / 14 Join the conversation TVGame Of ThronesTwitter