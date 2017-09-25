 Skip Nav
The Royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Their First Public Appearance, and It's Royally Adorable
Opinion
Ian Somerhalder's Quotes About Starting a Family With Nikki Reed Are Pretty F*cked Up
The Royals
What the British Royal Family Teaches Us About Birth Order
Travis Scott
18 People Who Are Pretty Sure Kylie Jenner Is Actually Kim Kardashian's Surrogate

Reactions to Justin Trudeau's Chewbacca Socks

Justin Trudeau Wore Chewbacca Socks and Nearly Broke the Damn Internet

Justin Trudeau is arguably the coolestand sexiest — world leader around. Whether he's shutting down sexism with just three words or giving a sexy striptease, it's easy to see why we simply can't get enough of him. But the prime minister made headlines for other reasons recently when he stepped out wearing a pair of socks with Chewbacca's face on them. No big deal, right? Wrong.

Some people on the internet simply could not handle seeing Canada's PM sporting a pair of the coolest socks we've ever seen. Then there were others who were falling head over heels (ourselves included) because of it. Keep reading to see Trudeau's Chewbacca socks up close, and then read the best reactions to his dope sock game ahead.

Related
Think Justin Trudeau Is Sexy From the Front? Just Wait Until You See Him From Behind

Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film series, weighed in with a hilarious tweet, asserting that Trudeau was also wearing Star Wars underwear underneath his gray suit. Read their Twitter exchange ahead.

Image Source: Getty / John Moore
Join the conversation
Justin TrudeauStar WarsTwitter
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Dad's Letter to Sons About Being a Man
Fatherhood
Dad's Note to His Sons About What It Means to Be a Man Should Be Required Reading
by Perri Konecky
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds