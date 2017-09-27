27/9/17 27/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Humour Reactions to Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy 20 People Who Just Can't Keep Up With the Kardashian Pregnancies Right Now 27 September, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / D Dipasupil Khloé Kardashian is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and the fact that the news came just days after her sister Kylie Jenner's pregnancy was announced has many wondering: what's in the Calabasas water?! From praise for the Kris Jenner's "coordination" skills to rumors of a family pregnancy pact, read on to see the funniest reactions to Khloé's exciting news on social media. Related18 People Who Are Pretty Sure Kylie Jenner Is Actually Kim Kardashian's Surrogate us: *breathes*every Kardashian: pic.twitter.com/qSWTkj54vM— Danny (@localblackicon) September 26, 2017 1 / 20 Khloe Kardashian is pregnant and D Wade is going to the Cavs. Man I bet Tristan Thompson is one happy man.— b. (@brooke_lynn96) September 26, 2017 2 / 20 Now @khloekardashian is supposedly pregnant too! I swear to god, if @RyanSeacrest is preggers....I'm out. 🤰😉😂 #Khloe #Kardashians— Amy Cusano (@amoiscool) September 26, 2017 3 / 20 Khloe kardashian is pregnant, Kylie is pregnant, kim has a surrogate. Guess we are going to have #KUWTK for the next 50 years. pic.twitter.com/V6XnFtoyOr— Tammy (@tksb15) September 26, 2017 4 / 20 Do you realize that this Khloe Kardashian (+ Kylie and Kim) pregnancy news just guaranteed like, 20 more seasons of #KUWTK?!— Danielle Sacco (@DanielleSacco) September 26, 2017 5 / 20 TFW u realize in 200 years every living Kardashian will be a POC pic.twitter.com/282iB3yD88— mariah (@mRiah) September 26, 2017 6 / 20 Wait so now Khloe Kardashian is pregnant too??What is the truth?Who is pregnant?I am not keeping up with the Kardashians very well.— 🍂 L E A H🍂 (@xleahprescottx) September 26, 2017 7 / 20 all of you stop taking your birth control right fucking now pic.twitter.com/1VKvWy8HqZ— Rikky! Rikki! Rikkè! (@rwxoxo) September 26, 2017 8 / 20 The Kardashians made a pregnancy pact?— Kar L. Stine (@karyewest) September 26, 2017 9 / 20 oh god they're trying to make a dynasty like Henry the VIIIth but with all daughters instead of sons https://t.co/LrpUPBpnEU— priya (@priya_ebooks) September 26, 2017 10 / 20 WOMB WARS https://t.co/FAFqC7I8qV— Ira Madison III (@ira) September 26, 2017 11 / 20 Me: I need to do my homework *internet: Khloe Kardashian is reportedly pregnantMe: pic.twitter.com/xKUt2vHJHH— Holy (@fergiefernando) September 26, 2017 12 / 20 “Kim Kardashian Surrogate Pregnant”“Kylie Jenner Reportedly Pregnant”“Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Pregnant”Me: pic.twitter.com/cjJ7Wk9Bv5— Terrell (@tdugzz) September 26, 2017 13 / 20 Kylie Jenner: Guess what guys I'm pregnant Khloe Kardashian: Hold my beer— Papi Tre (@KingTre_24) September 26, 2017 14 / 20 Wait... does this new report of #KhloeKardashian pregnant mean SHE could be the surrogate? This could be an even bigger plot twist https://t.co/XAqPL0cjxt— Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) September 26, 2017 15 / 20 Kris Jenner after leaking that Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian & Kim K's surrogate are all pregnant in time for the #KUWTK 10th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/0pVMUagHve— NUFF (@nuffsaidNY) September 26, 2017 16 / 20 So now Khloe Kardashian is pregnant...? What’s the government hiding...? pic.twitter.com/5viz2Uzsw1— mimi. (@pettyzustin) September 26, 2017 17 / 20 Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are pregnant and both unborn babies are already prettier and richer than me, won’t even need a job— t÷sh 🤓 (@eds_shirtsleeve) September 26, 2017 18 / 20 “Kim Kardashian has a surrogate.”“Kylie Jenner is pregnant.”“Khloe Kardashian is pregnant.”Kourtney didn’t get the memo pic.twitter.com/Wsu3H5lc7T— Melissa Feliciano (@melissamariaxo) September 26, 2017 19 / 20 MOOD AF @KrisJenner. The coordination of @KylieJenner & @khloekardashian 👶🏻 announcements was 🙌🏻. Bowing down 🔑 #Kardashians #masterplans pic.twitter.com/nzFlgApX1n— Brittney Lee (@brittelee) September 26, 2017 20 / 20 Join the conversation HumourKhloe KardashianCelebrity Pregnancies