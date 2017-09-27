 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
The Secret Service Pretended They Couldn't Hear Barack Crying After Malia Left For University
Corey Bohan
Audrina Patridge's Estranged Husband Will Not Face Domestic Violence Charges
Rose Leslie
Game of Thrones Fans, Rejoice! Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Reportedly Engaged
The Royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Arrive Hand in Hand at the Invictus Games

Reactions to Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy

20 People Who Just Can't Keep Up With the Kardashian Pregnancies Right Now

View In Slideshow
20 People Who Just Can't Keep Up With the Kardashian Pregnancies Right Now
Image Source: Getty / D Dipasupil

Khloé Kardashian is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and the fact that the news came just days after her sister Kylie Jenner's pregnancy was announced has many wondering: what's in the Calabasas water?! From praise for the Kris Jenner's "coordination" skills to rumors of a family pregnancy pact, read on to see the funniest reactions to Khloé's exciting news on social media.

Related
18 People Who Are Pretty Sure Kylie Jenner Is Actually Kim Kardashian's Surrogate
1 / 20
2 / 20
3 / 20
4 / 20
5 / 20
6 / 20
7 / 20
8 / 20
9 / 20
10 / 20
11 / 20
12 / 20
13 / 20
14 / 20
15 / 20
16 / 20
17 / 20
18 / 20
19 / 20
20 / 20
Join the conversation
HumourKhloe KardashianCelebrity Pregnancies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
Husband's Letter to Stay-at-Home Mom
Working Parents
This Husband's Letter to His Wife Will Change the Way You Think of Stay-at-Home Mums
by Perri Konecky
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds