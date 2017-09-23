18 People Who Are Pretty Sure Kylie Jenner Is Actually Kim Kardashian's Surrogate

 Skip Nav
Image Source: Getty / James Devaney

Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child, and understandably, people have a lot of feelings about the news — including speculation that the 20-year-old might actually be carrying a child for her older sister Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West.

While Kim and Kanye haven't officially commented on the fact that their third child will be arriving by surrogate, it has been reported that they are expecting a daughter — and a source close to Kylie and Travis told TMZ that "Travis has told friends they're having a girl." Naturally, a handful of sleuths on social media are convinced that the surrogate is actually Kylie — but the fact that a woman has to have previously given birth to qualify as a surrogate pretty easily counts Kylie out. Here are the best tweets on the matter.

Travis ScottKim KardashianKylie JennerCelebrity Pregnancies
