23/9/17 23/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Travis Scott Reactions to Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy 18 People Who Are Pretty Sure Kylie Jenner Is Actually Kim Kardashian's Surrogate 23 September, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 8 Shares Image Source: Getty / James Devaney Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child, and understandably, people have a lot of feelings about the news — including speculation that the 20-year-old might actually be carrying a child for her older sister Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West. While Kim and Kanye haven't officially commented on the fact that their third child will be arriving by surrogate, it has been reported that they are expecting a daughter — and a source close to Kylie and Travis told TMZ that "Travis has told friends they're having a girl." Naturally, a handful of sleuths on social media are convinced that the surrogate is actually Kylie — but the fact that a woman has to have previously given birth to qualify as a surrogate pretty easily counts Kylie out. Here are the best tweets on the matter. Plot Twist: Kylie Jenner is the surrogate for Kim & Kanye pic.twitter.com/tQuq9GqcPd— Ali (@TvvitterGod1) September 22, 2017 1 / 18 What if the twist in the alleged Kylie Jenner pregnancy is that she's Kim and Kanye's surrogate for baby no. 3? pic.twitter.com/RI8CG18Qvz— David Onda (@David_Onda) September 22, 2017 2 / 18 Alternative theory, Kylie Jenner is just Kim & Kanye's surrogate— Haley Lewis (@haleylewis_) September 22, 2017 3 / 18 What if Kris knew they needed a storyline so bad this season that she secretly made Kylie be Kim's surrogate. COULD YOU IMAGINE?! #KYLIEGATE pic.twitter.com/qEokIWUIYA— Clyde (@mikemontiel) September 22, 2017 4 / 18 when we all find out that Kylie is Kim & Kanye's surrogate. pic.twitter.com/cvJF8kqMWw— Ro da Gawd (@_ayrow) September 22, 2017 5 / 18 What if Kylie is acc Kim's surrogate pic.twitter.com/W33FFAvObq— GK (@Gurjeet_kt) September 22, 2017 6 / 18 Calling it now Kylie is the surrogate for Kim and Kanye— caro (@Caroline_Deorio) September 22, 2017 7 / 18 Kylie definitely the surrogate. Which is wild.— Tom Haverford (@reiiisarf) September 22, 2017 8 / 18 Kylie Jenner is Kim and Kanye's surrogate and this news is a planned publicity stunt to hype up the 10 year anniversary I'm calling it now— emily 🐍🐉 (@mosaicbroknhart) September 22, 2017 9 / 18 Plot twist what if Kylie is Kim's surrogate!!? pic.twitter.com/gpAYgIizRl— 7 (@tmisith) September 22, 2017 10 / 18 What if Kylie is kims surrogate omg why am I so emotionally invested hahah— Demi-Leigh (@DemiLeighConnor) September 22, 2017 11 / 18 PLOT TWIST: Kylie Jenner is actually the surrogate for Kim and Kanye. You heard it here first.— Darrell (@duhraill) September 22, 2017 12 / 18 WHAT IF KYLIE IS KIM AND KANYES SURROGATE pic.twitter.com/K7ZhfwbQmo— shane douglas (@shanepdouglas) September 22, 2017 13 / 18 what if kylie is the surrogate for kims third baby pic.twitter.com/jIN5w6iWk3— griffin (@GRlFFERS) September 22, 2017 14 / 18 Think about it though.. is Kylie Kims surrogate 🤔 it all adds up.. and the penny drops #KylieJenner #pregnancy— Aims 🌸 (@aimsl91) September 22, 2017 15 / 18 Kylie is possibly Kims surrogate? pic.twitter.com/WM1TpwJuOs— amber (@friskyjensen) September 22, 2017 16 / 18 Kim's surrogate due in Jan, Kylie Jenner due in Feb leaked on eve of premier. Is a plot twist this season that Kylie is Kim's surrogate?— Lauren Whittaker (@NestingStyle) September 22, 2017 17 / 18 Plot twist: Kylie is the surrogate for Kim & Kanye. pic.twitter.com/uNOrj0D3yM— Austin (@MrAustinVasquez) September 22, 2017 18 / 18