03/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Lion King Reactions to The Lion King Reboot Casting News 14 Hilarious Reactions to Beyoncé Joining the Lion King Reboot Cast 3 November, 2017 by Terry Carter Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur It's official, ya'll: Beyoncé will star in the upcoming Lion King reboot. Disney made the surprise announcement on Twitter recently, and as you can imagine, pretty much everyone lost their entire cool. "I'm trying to shove dollar bills into the phone. Just take my money now," Frozen star Josh Gad tweeted. Beyoncé's ever-loyal Beyhive also swarmed Disney's tweet, sharing their excitement, and now we really can't wait for 2019. Read on to see some of the most hilarious reactions the internet had to the casting announcement, then check out who else will be lending their voice to the classic animated film. me: stop remaking Disney movies!*sees new Lion King cast*me: AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH SEVENYAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA https://t.co/GMtBjPjo1n— Mamaloo Akbar (@MamoudouNDiaye) November 1, 2017 1 / 14 Simba when Nala starts talking pic.twitter.com/Cu92Dd8oY3— أسود (@NasMaraj) November 1, 2017 2 / 14 I mean honestly just retitle it The Lion Queen now https://t.co/nnLDqyMXFj— Marc (@MarcSnetiker) November 1, 2017 3 / 14 The Hive rn pic.twitter.com/zZhSKks9Pn— 🦃 Autumn Wine 🦃 (@KingBeyonceStan) November 1, 2017 4 / 14 Honestly, cancel the rest of 2017 and 2018 so we can see Beyoncé as Nala in #TheLionKing now.— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) November 1, 2017 5 / 14 Imagine the soundtrack with Beyoncé. I'm ironing my wig now for future preparations #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/fxJlrFhqx4— Z💥 (@askingbey) November 1, 2017 6 / 14 "Beyonce, Donald Glover and James Earle Jones to lead 'The Lion King' live-action cast"Me: pic.twitter.com/PrLc4T4jaM— J'na (@jnajefferson) November 1, 2017 7 / 14 Disney really about to bless us with a Beyonce/Gambino collab song https://t.co/KDrEEg9E0w— nathan zed (@NathanZed) November 1, 2017 8 / 14 me waiting for Summer 2019. #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/GZ93wv2hRE— mélodrama (@msyonce) November 1, 2017 9 / 14 me at the movie theater first in line for #TheLionKing, ready to fight all the children for my ticket: pic.twitter.com/GD5gdcLYYH— Sir Carter (@WrittenByTerry) November 1, 2017 10 / 14 BEYONCÉ IS OFFICIALLY NALA IN THE LION KING AND I CAN ALREADY TELL THE SOUNDTRACK WILL SAVE MY LIFE pic.twitter.com/FEJQiQsKOP— Beyoncé Facts (@beyceipts) November 1, 2017 11 / 14 I'm trying to shove dollar bills into the phone. Just take my money now. https://t.co/yUf1Ev2e9V— Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 2, 2017 12 / 14 Donald Glover, Beyonce, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel, Alfre... pic.twitter.com/nJWBZJ7gJG— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) November 1, 2017 13 / 14 That Beyonce and Donald duet of "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" is going to be special. #TheLionKing https://t.co/RwdlEz4qwg— Nick Deal (@Nicko12321) November 1, 2017 14 / 14