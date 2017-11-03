 Skip Nav
Celebrity Instagrams
Let's Talk About Mark Ruffalo's Shirtless Throwback Photo For a Quick Sec
Red Carpet
What a 5-Year-Old Girl Just Convinced Prince William to Talk to Prince George About
Humour
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Might Be a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out
The Royals
Kate Middleton Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids

Reactions to The Lion King Reboot Casting News

14 Hilarious Reactions to Beyoncé Joining the Lion King Reboot Cast

View In Slideshow
14 Hilarious Reactions to Beyoncé Joining the Lion King Reboot Cast
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur

It's official, ya'll: Beyoncé will star in the upcoming Lion King reboot. Disney made the surprise announcement on Twitter recently, and as you can imagine, pretty much everyone lost their entire cool. "I'm trying to shove dollar bills into the phone. Just take my money now," Frozen star Josh Gad tweeted. Beyoncé's ever-loyal Beyhive also swarmed Disney's tweet, sharing their excitement, and now we really can't wait for 2019. Read on to see some of the most hilarious reactions the internet had to the casting announcement, then check out who else will be lending their voice to the classic animated film.

Related
5 Reasons Beyoncé Has to Play Nala in the Upcoming Lion King Reboot
1 / 14
2 / 14
3 / 14
4 / 14
5 / 14
6 / 14
7 / 14
8 / 14
9 / 14
10 / 14
11 / 14
12 / 14
13 / 14
14 / 14
Join the conversation
The Lion KingHumourTwitterMoviesBeyoncé Knowles
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds